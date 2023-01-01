PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 115-96 loss to the Sixers

The Oklahoma City Thunder were not able to close out 2022 with a home win as they were thoroughly beaten by the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, 115-96.

With a thin frontcourt, the Sixers were able to dominate inside, outscoring the Thunder 66-42 inside the paint. This will likely continue to be an issue for the Thunder as they lack size for the foreseeable future due to injuries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his worst game of the season, finishing with a season-low 14 points on an inefficient 4-of-15 shooting.

Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 19-point loss to the Sixers.