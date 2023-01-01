Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts’ inactives:
Name Position Injury
Kylen Granson TE Ankle
Kenny Moore II CB Ankle
Ashton Dulin WR Concussion
Matt Ryan QB
Eric Johnson II DT —
Wesley French C —
Cameron McGrone LB —
Notes
- CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game
- Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams.
- LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad last week, is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
New York Giants’ inactives:
Name Position Injury
Adoree’ Jackson CB Knee
Dane Belton S —
Rodarius Williams CB —
Jarrad Davis LB —
Wyatt Davis G —
Jack Anderson G —
Lawrence Cager TE —
Comments / 0