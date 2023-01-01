ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts’ inactives:

Name Position Injury

Kylen Granson TE Ankle

Kenny Moore II CB Ankle

Ashton Dulin WR Concussion

Matt Ryan QB

Eric Johnson II DT —

Wesley French C —

Cameron McGrone LB —

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game
  • Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams.
  • LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad last week, is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

New York Giants’ inactives:

Name Position Injury

Adoree’ Jackson CB Knee

Dane Belton S —

Rodarius Williams CB —

Jarrad Davis LB —

Wyatt Davis G —

Jack Anderson G —

Lawrence Cager TE —

