Lions inactive players vs. Bears: Justin Jackson out, Ragnow will play

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott. The injured safety is the most prominent name on the Lions list of inactive players for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott and reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika was each ruled out on Friday with injuries, a shoulder for Elliott and an ankle for Awosika.

Three other players were listed as questionable: C Frank Ragnow, RB Justin Jackson and LB Josh Woods. Ragnow and Woods are active for the game against the Bears, but Jackson will not play.

The full list of inactives for the Lions:

RB Justin Jackson

OL Kayode Awosika

S DeShon Elliott

OL Ross Pierschbacher

DL Austin Bryant

DL Michael Brockers