ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions inactive players vs. Bears: Justin Jackson out, Ragnow will play

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liX9W_0k0MgVUZ00

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott. The injured safety is the most prominent name on the Lions list of inactive players for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott and reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika was each ruled out on Friday with injuries, a shoulder for Elliott and an ankle for Awosika.

Three other players were listed as questionable: C Frank Ragnow, RB Justin Jackson and LB Josh Woods. Ragnow and Woods are active for the game against the Bears, but Jackson will not play.

The full list of inactives for the Lions:

RB Justin Jackson

OL Kayode Awosika

S DeShon Elliott

OL Ross Pierschbacher

DL Austin Bryant

DL Michael Brockers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton shares how he would fix struggling Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Sean Payton already has an idea of how he’d start coaching Russell Wilson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has made regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show after stepping down from his post, and with the 2022 season winding down speculation is already rife on how soon Payton could return to the NFL — and where. The Denver Broncos have made it known they’ll pull out all the stops to recruit Payton (as well as other big names like Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn), and they have enough draft assets to make it worth New Orleans’ while.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers can become second team to make playoffs after 4-8 start

The Green Bay Packers were ruled out by many as playoff contenders after a 4-8 start, and NFL history suggests doing so wasn’t at all unreasonable. With a win Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the Packers can become just the second team to overcome a 4-8 start and make the playoffs and just the third team to win four or fewer games through 12 games and make the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy