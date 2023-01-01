ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions vs. Bears: Last-minute thoughts and final prediction

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUaTQ_0k0MgEjS00

Happy New Year!

Normally a day reserved for college football, January 1st is all about the NFL in 2023. One of the new resolutions for a lot of football fans is to get acclimated to the new NFL calendar, a shift where today’s games aren’t even the last week of the regular season.

For the Detroit Lions, Week 17 is a big one. The 7-8 Lions host the 3-12 Chicago Bears for the final home game of the 2022 season. Detroit still has postseason potential, but will need to bounce back from a terrible loss last week in Carolina to keep those playoff flames flickering.

Here’s what is on my mind about the Lions vs. Bears as we approach kickoff.

Big game for Aaron Glenn

Glenn’s defense was devastated last week by poor tackling, bad run fills from the second level and generally undisciplined play. We hadn’t seen that in several weeks from the Lions.

Glenn’s scheme didn’t help out his players. The last game before the Panthers incident where the opponent exploited the scheme against the Lions was the Bears back in Week 10. Detroit won that game 31-30, but Chicago QB Justin Fields ran at will and had some success throwing too.

These Bears are not as good as the Week 10 team in Chicago. But Fields remains dangerous. It’s incumbent upon Glenn to figure out a way that his defensive players can be in better position to shut down one of the league’s top runners. Execution is another matter, but rigidly sticking to single-high safety in a base 4-2-5 is not the answer for Glenn. We’ll see if he can adapt to both Fields and playing without safety DeShon Elliott, the team’s best downhill tackler in the secondary.

Diversity of weapons

Chicago offers almost no pass rush. Their sack leader is rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, with four. Up front, nobody has more than two.

The Bears secondary, when healthy, is young and impressive, capable of overcoming the poor pass rush. But Chicago is banged up and shuffling bodies around. That leaves a golden opportunity for Lions QB Jared Goff to pick apart the defense.

I expect Goff to throw to a wide range of targets in this one. It might not be a banner day for any one Lions receiver, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see five different Lions catch at least four passes. Hopefully one of them is rookie Jameson Williams, who can really make an impact against the Bears. He should get at least three targets in a (slightly) expanded role.

Be the better team

It’s not often we come to the end of a season and the Lions are the definitively better team, but that’s absolutely the case against Chicago. The Bears went from 2-1 to 3-12 by having the NFL’s worst scoring defense since September; over the last eight weeks, the Bears allow a full 10 points per game more than the Lions. Chicago hasn’t posted even 300 yards of offense in four of its last five games, either.

In short, the Lions should win. They’re expected to win. How will they handle those expectations? Coming off a bad road loss where they were also expected to win ups the ante here a little for head coach Dan Campbell. Learning to play as the hunted and not the hunter is something that can trip up a young coach and a very precocious team.

Prediction

Last week at this time, I had a sinking feeling that I was overconfident as I predicted the Lions to win. It wasn’t enough to change my pick, but it nagged at me and bit me hard from the very first drive.

I really don’t have that sense today. I’m confident in the Lions taking care of business against a very limited but still threatening team. If the Lions don’t beat themselves, Chicago won’t beat them.

Lions 30, Bears 20

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton shares how he would fix struggling Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Sean Payton already has an idea of how he’d start coaching Russell Wilson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has made regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show after stepping down from his post, and with the 2022 season winding down speculation is already rife on how soon Payton could return to the NFL — and where. The Denver Broncos have made it known they’ll pull out all the stops to recruit Payton (as well as other big names like Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn), and they have enough draft assets to make it worth New Orleans’ while.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers could be positioned to rest starters vs. Broncos

Coming into the week, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had no intentions of resting starters in the Week 18 matchup with the Broncos. But his tone changed on Wednesday. With the NFL setting the start time for the Bengals and Ravens, Los Angeles might have a different approach to the season finale. If Cincinnati beats Baltimore, L.A. will lock up the fifth seed, even if they lose to Denver.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan edge defender in the transfer portal

On Monday, Michigan lost linebacker Deuce Spurlock after one season when he announced he was entering the transfer portal. Two more Wolverines will join the freshman linebacker. Earlier on Tuesday Julius Welschof entered the portal and Tuesday evening edge Taylor Upshaw was in the portal. Upshaw has one season of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy