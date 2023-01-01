Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Wednesday, January 4, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/TCJ) - Former Kansas Attorney General Bob Stephan has died at the age of 89. The Republican was the longest-serving AG in state history, serving 16 years in office, from 1979 to 1995. Outgoing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued his condolences in a statement Tuesday, praising Stephan for his contributions to crime victims rights and consumer protection. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Stephan, a Wichita native and first-generation college student, earned bachelor and law degrees from Washburn University and became one of the most prominent Lebanese-American figures in the state.
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiowacountysignal.com
Trout populations have been restocked in Kansas
After a very cold week, fishing enthusiasts will be glad to know this will be a good season for trout fishing in Kansas. According to Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division, rainbow trout are stocked throughout the season, November to April, at select waters across the state. With...
WIBW
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
southarkansassun.com
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
catchitkansas.com
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 rosters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
WIBW
$2 million available to help construction of new homes in rural Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2 million is available to help residents construct, renovate or buy a new home in rural Kansas. The Kansas Housing Resource Commission says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it just got easier to purchase a home in Kansas with a new initiative it has launched. It said the Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas will aid existing and prospective homeowners in rural counties finance home loans for land and building purchases renovations or new construction costs.
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
westernkansasnews.com
ksal.com
Five Killed In Holiday Weekend Crashes
Nearly a half-dozen people are dead following crashes in Kansas over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers also made nearly two-dozen DUI arrests. Authorities say none of the deadly crashes over the holiday weekend were DUI related. The reporting period for the holiday ran...
