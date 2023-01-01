Read full article on original website
New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
Opinion: True justice and safety require sustainable public defense system
Chung is the executive director of the ACLU of Oregon. Harmon Johnson is the president and CEO of Urban League of Portland. No one should face criminal charges without access to an attorney, regardless of financial resources. Yet hundreds of Oregonians are currently stuck in limbo because the state government has failed to uphold its constitutional responsibility to provide adequate legal counsel to those who can’t afford a private attorney.
New California law means employers have to tell you what they pay. Here are the details
With the new year comes updated California laws, including the anticipated change to how state employers disclose pay scales. Starting Jan. 1, certain employers must disclose company job salaries. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Assembly Bill 1162, the golden state’s updated salary and wage law, in September. Here’s what the...
Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more
New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
Rob Wagner prepares to take over as Oregon’s first new Senate president since 2003
Rob Wagner first walked into the Oregon Capitol in 1997 as an intern for a first-term Democratic state senator from Portland. In January, as his first political boss, Gov. Kate Brown, leaves office, Wagner is set to take on a new role as Senate president. It’s been a winding road...
California Dental Association takes legal action against Delta Dental of California: 4 things to know
The California Dental Association has taken legal action against Delta Dental of California challenging the insurer's adjustments to its Premier and PPO provider agreements that went into effect Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 3 article on the CDA website. Four things to know:. 1. Delta Dental's adjustments to its...
New laws go into effect for Connecticut in 2023
Several new laws have gone into effect for the start of the new year.
PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
State of California still sending out payments up to $1,050 in 2023
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 8.3 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.3 billion dollars. (source)
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Intel discrimination case can go to trial, federal judge says
A lawsuit alleging Intel discriminated against an Oregon engineer because of his age and nationality can go forward, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Ron Tsur sued Intel last year alleging he lost his job at the chipmaker during 2015 layoffs because of his age, because he’s originally from Israel, and because he filed a whistleblower complaint alleging improper conduct by a former supervisor.
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
Sacramento Valley, already deluged, braces for more floods
As a "bomb cyclone" descends on Northern California tonight, storms have already tested a region highly vulnerable to flooding. One report says the Central Valley needs $30 billion in improvements over 30 years.
Six New Laws Take Effect in New Year
When Nevadans ring in 2023, six new state laws take effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations, convenience stores, and neighborhoods. Here's a rundown of what's changing in the new year. AB116: Decriminalizes Minor Traffic Offenses. If you get a speeding ticket in 2023 and don't...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
