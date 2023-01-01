ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Oregonian

Opinion: True justice and safety require sustainable public defense system

Chung is the executive director of the ACLU of Oregon. Harmon Johnson is the president and CEO of Urban League of Portland. No one should face criminal charges without access to an attorney, regardless of financial resources. Yet hundreds of Oregonians are currently stuck in limbo because the state government has failed to uphold its constitutional responsibility to provide adequate legal counsel to those who can’t afford a private attorney.
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
The Oregonian

Intel discrimination case can go to trial, federal judge says

A lawsuit alleging Intel discriminated against an Oregon engineer because of his age and nationality can go forward, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Ron Tsur sued Intel last year alleging he lost his job at the chipmaker during 2015 layoffs because of his age, because he’s originally from Israel, and because he filed a whistleblower complaint alleging improper conduct by a former supervisor.
2news.com

Six New Laws Take Effect in New Year

When Nevadans ring in 2023, six new state laws take effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations, convenience stores, and neighborhoods. Here's a rundown of what's changing in the new year. AB116: Decriminalizes Minor Traffic Offenses. If you get a speeding ticket in 2023 and don't...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

