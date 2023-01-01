Read full article on original website
F1 Ace Carlos Sainz Scored A New Ferrari 812 Competizione For Christmas
YouTube/Carlos SainzSainz's custom Ferrari finally arrived, bearing some unique cosmetic touches of his own devising.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash
Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
NBC Sports
Motorsports mourning the death of Ken Block, pioneering star of action sports and rally
Ken Block made his fame as an action sports star and viral video sensation, but the reaction to his shocking death Monday showed how wide his impact was across motorsports. Hoonigan Industries confirmed in an Instagram post and on its website that Block, 55, was killed in a snowmobile accident: “He was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
racer.com
Legge, Monk join Gradient Racing for full IMSA season
Michelin Pilot Challenge competitor Sheena Monk is moving up to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD competition, partnering with Katherine Legge in Gradient Racing’s Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 for the full season. Gradient made a foray into the WeatherTech Championship last year, contesting the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, including a...
Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
Iraq to host soccer's Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979
After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup soccer tournament starting on Friday for the first time since 1979
RideApart
Dakar 2023: Brabec Crashes Out On Stage 3, Sanders Wins The Day
Stage Three of the 2023 Dakar Rally was full of drama as ever—and, in fact, the stage ended up being cancelled early by race organizers, due to worsening weather conditions. Before that happened, though, the bikes were able to get out and put in hundreds of kilometers and get results.
Motor racing-FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday. The move could open the door to American Michael Andretti's Andretti Global F1 project, which has so far met little encouragement from most existing teams and Formula One management.
