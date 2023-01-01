Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football's 2022-23 bowl season continues on Monday. There are four major bowl games on Monday, Jan. 2. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, the typical Jan. 1 games have been pushed back a day. Here are the four major bowl games set to take place on Monday...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Released Following Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons have released a wide receiver following his arrest this weekend. Atlanta announced on Monday that wide receiver Cameron Batson has been released. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced on Monday afternoon. Batson, 27, was accused of fighting a police officer. ESPN...
NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Players Brawl Following College Football Bowl Game On Monday
Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl came to a dramatic end just moments ago. Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10 in the team's first game since Mike Leach's death. The Bulldogs kicked the game-winning field goal with four seconds left to take a 13-10 lead. Moments later, the MSU defense picked ...
WGMD Radio
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball hit king who received a lifetime ban from the sport for betting on games in which he managed, just placed the first legal sports bet in the history of the state of Ohio at Hard Rock Casino. The Buckeye state’s new sports gambling...
Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff
According to ESPN Public Relations, 22.1 million viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. That’s the most-watched primetime College Football Playoff semifinal since the inaugural season in 2014, when the Buckeyes’ knocked off top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 42-35. It was also the fourth-most watched semifinal of the playoff era, which includes afternoon kickoffs.
Breaking: Hall Of Fame NFL Referee Died On Sunday
Art McNally, a legendary NFL referee, died on Monday. He was 97 years old. McNally was an instrumental member of the NFL's officiating office for several decades. He served as an on-field official for nine seasons. In 1968 he became the NFL's director of officiating. He held that ...
WATCH: Zep Jasper scores an And-One to help Auburn vs Georgia
Watch Zep Jasper go hard in the paint vs Georgia.
KJ Bolden and Stacy Gage Name Their Top Schools and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like KJ Bolden, Stacy Gage, and more!
NHL increases fan input on All-Star Game roster selections
With the All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Panthers, approaching next month, the NHL has decided to revamp its roster selection format to include more influence from fans than ever before.
'0' quality and importance?! Behold the glory of Colts vs Texans in NFL Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in the best NFL game this season* (*-your results may vary), even if FiveThirtyEight gives it a "0" in quality and importance. Entering Week 18 action, the Colts (4-11-1) are in line for the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Texans...
theScore
Bears' Fields to miss season finale with hip strain, Peterman to start
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss his team's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings due to a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. Nathan Peterman will serve as the Bears' starting quarterback for the Week 18 contest, Eberflus added. Eberflus...
