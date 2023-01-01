ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers

Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Miami

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson declare for 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Alabama football stars are heading to the NFL early. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs will also depart from Tuscaloosa with his sights set on the NFL.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Miami

Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins in 2023? Albert Breer Explains Why Miami Is Intriguing

Breer: Why Dolphins are an intriguing destination for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's become an increasingly interesting question as the 45-year-old quarterback nears the end of his 23rd NFL season. It appears all options are on the table for Brady, who could A) decide to retire for good, B) re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season, or C) sign with a new team in 2023.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling backwards to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

In defense of the losing streak

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, the only newsletter willing to go to extreme lengths to play devil's advocate in defense of the Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’m going to try my best to convince you that the sky falling might actually be good for the people on the ground. The Titans are in an awful...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Miami

NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 17 Action

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the NFL regular season is in sight. Some teams look like they’ve already packed their bags for Cancun, while others are hitting their top gear with eyes on the ultimate prize.
FOX Sports

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Top 49ers Players vs Raiders in Important Close Win

The San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a close overtime matchup. This win required all the top 49ers players to step up and secure the victory. The 49ers have won nine games in a row, the first time since 1997. This win also puts them in the number two seed with one more game left in the regular season. Here are the top 49ers players against the Raiders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

