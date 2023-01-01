Read full article on original website
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
NBC Miami
Bills, Bengals Players Emotional Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse; Buffalo Safety in Critical Condition
The sidelines of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The 24-year-old reportedly underwent roughly 10 minutes of CPR before being transferred to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition.
NBC Miami
Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field Vs. Saints, Expected to Leave Hospital
Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will be released from a local hospital on Sunday evening, the Eagles said. That's certainly good news after an extremely scary scene at Lincoln Financial Field earlier in the...
NBC Miami
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson declare for 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Alabama football stars are heading to the NFL early. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs will also depart from Tuscaloosa with his sights set on the NFL.
NBC Miami
Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins in 2023? Albert Breer Explains Why Miami Is Intriguing
Breer: Why Dolphins are an intriguing destination for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's become an increasingly interesting question as the 45-year-old quarterback nears the end of his 23rd NFL season. It appears all options are on the table for Brady, who could A) decide to retire for good, B) re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season, or C) sign with a new team in 2023.
NBC Miami
Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling backwards to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
NBC Miami
Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) live game updates thread.
NBC Miami
Fins Extra Point: Tua Should Consider Retirement After Multiple Concussions
For the second time in the last 12 games, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed action after being placed in the National Football League’s protocol for concussions. Tagovailoa is in the protocol after suffering from symptoms after taking a hit in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. For...
NBC Miami
Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Monday night to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital following a scary scene during Monday Night Football. The 24-year-collapsed on the field in the first quarter of...
In defense of the losing streak
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, the only newsletter willing to go to extreme lengths to play devil's advocate in defense of the Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’m going to try my best to convince you that the sky falling might actually be good for the people on the ground. The Titans are in an awful...
NBC Miami
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 17 Action
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the NFL regular season is in sight. Some teams look like they’ve already packed their bags for Cancun, while others are hitting their top gear with eyes on the ultimate prize.
NBC Miami
Ron Rivera Didn't Know Commanders Could Be Eliminated From Playoff Race in Week 17
Ron Rivera didn't know Commanders could be eliminated in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Washington Commanders were eliminated from 2022 NFL playoff contention on Sunday. But head coach Ron Rivera didn't know that was even a possibility when the day began. After Washington's 24-10 home loss...
NBC Miami
‘Please Be OK': Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives Support From Sports World After Collapsing Vs. Bengals
Monday Night Football took a scary turn midway through the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received roughly 10 minutes of CPR and was later trasferred to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Players from both...
FOX Sports
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
Yardbarker
Why Rapoport believes 49ers' Kyle Shanahan deserves Coach of the Year consideration
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has done a phenomenal job this season, guiding his team to a 12-4 record, winning nine consecutive games, winning the NFC West, and clinching a playoff spot despite losing two starting quarterbacks—Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Aside from what fans hope was...
NBC Miami
Bridgewater Hurt, Dolphins' Playoff Hopes Take Major Hit in Loss to Patriots
The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday's game in control of a potential playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season. By the end of the game, they found themselves on the outside looking in. Miami saw a their lead in the second half evaporate - and saw quarterback Teddy...
Yardbarker
Top 49ers Players vs Raiders in Important Close Win
The San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a close overtime matchup. This win required all the top 49ers players to step up and secure the victory. The 49ers have won nine games in a row, the first time since 1997. This win also puts them in the number two seed with one more game left in the regular season. Here are the top 49ers players against the Raiders.
