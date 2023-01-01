Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Family, supporters reunited with Minnesota businessman detained in Ethiopia
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of people came out to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to show support while loved ones said they'd been anticipating this moment for days. With balloons and flowers in hand, a small crowd of supporters, loved ones and community leaders gathered at airport baggage claim to welcome Minnesota businessman, Tashitaa Tufaa, the owner and CEO of the Metropolitan Transit Network, who had been detained in Ethiopia.
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
fox9.com
Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
boreal.org
Severe drought, frigid months: Minnesota's extreme 2022 weather, by the numbers
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a strange weather year, with a cold spring, a dry summer, and one of the snowiest Novembers and Decembers to cap off 2022. Especially in the Twin Cities, this year has been anything but normal. So here's a look back at the weather events of 2022,...
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport
A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
visitshakopee.org
Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House
Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
Life-changing experience leads woman to offer free haircuts to homeless
A Minneapolis woman became inspired by a life-changing haircut she got when she was younger, and found a way to help others in her community look their best — even if they couldn't afford it.Katie Stellar said growing up, her mother would cut her hair since she was one of six children. The home haircuts weren't the most stylish."My mom was awful and I have pictures to prove it. But I never really had any desire to do anything with my hair," she said.That was until Stellar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease when she was 11 years old, which...
mprnews.org
Minn. masses planned to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Services are planned in Minnesota to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will offer prayers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday during Solemn Vespers. It also plans a Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, the same day as Benedict’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
Common Roots employees respond to its abrupt closure after unionization attempt
Employees who found themselves suddenly out of work due to the abrupt closure of Common Roots Cafe have responded to its owner's explanation for the shutdown, which followed their attempts to unionize. Dan Schwartzman made the shock announcement Wednesday that he was immediately closing his cafe after 15 years in...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
fox9.com
Schools close early due to weather
Several schools throughout the metro area closed early Tuesday due to the winter storm that brought several inches of snow throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Babs Santos is onsite at one school in Minnetonka.
Homeless encampment near Quarry Center remains open
The homeless encampment near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis was supposed to clear out by Wednesday, but city leaders postponed the decision
