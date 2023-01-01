ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Family, supporters reunited with Minnesota businessman detained in Ethiopia

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of people came out to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to show support while loved ones said they'd been anticipating this moment for days. With balloons and flowers in hand, a small crowd of supporters, loved ones and community leaders gathered at airport baggage claim to welcome Minnesota businessman, Tashitaa Tufaa, the owner and CEO of the Metropolitan Transit Network, who had been detained in Ethiopia.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Life-changing experience leads woman to offer free haircuts to homeless

A Minneapolis woman became inspired by a life-changing haircut she got when she was younger, and found a way to help others in her community look their best — even if they couldn't afford it.Katie Stellar said growing up, her mother would cut her hair since she was one of six children. The home haircuts weren't the most stylish."My mom was awful and I have pictures to prove it. But I never really had any desire to do anything with my hair," she said.That was until Stellar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease when she was 11 years old, which...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minn. masses planned to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Services are planned in Minnesota to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will offer prayers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday during Solemn Vespers. It also plans a Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, the same day as Benedict’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Schools close early due to weather

Several schools throughout the metro area closed early Tuesday due to the winter storm that brought several inches of snow throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Babs Santos is onsite at one school in Minnetonka.
MINNETONKA, MN

