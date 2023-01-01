Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Longtime Tahoma resident pens book about environmental history of Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After acquiring nearly 50 years of institutional knowledge about Lake Tahoe’s environment, retired Tahoe City Public Utilities District Engineering Consultant David Antonucci decided to write a book about all he’s learned. Environmental History of Lake Tahoe takes an in-depth look at the story...
2news.com
Uber-like snow removal app launched in Reno
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
luxury-houses.net
Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details
95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)
Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort announces deals for local residents
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley has wellness deals for local residents. The updated program provides access to experiences at the Spa at Squaw Creek. “We are excited to kick off 2023 by providing the Creekside Wellness Exclusive Program for our local residents and...
2news.com
Local teen receives life-saving liver transplant and will be honored during iconic Rose Parade
While many teenagers may hope for their first car or a new phone for their 16th birthday, Sparks resident, Lavender McKillip hoped for a gift that doctors told her she needed to save her life: a liver transplant. McKillip began noticing issues with her growth at age seven and underwent...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoma woman loses home to fire; Community rallies to support
TAHOMA, Calif. — During the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 11, Tahoma resident Karen Nielsen experienced every homeowners worst nightmare when her fire alarms pulled her from deep sleep and she woke up and smelled smoke. That weekend, Lake Tahoe received a record amount of snow, which Nielsen, who...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's newest hospital welcomed its first baby of the year shortly before 5 a.m. The mother, Bayli, gave birth to a little girl, Emery, at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center’s Family Birth Center at 4:52 a.m. on Jan. 1. The newborn weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and is welcomed by her mom Bayli, her dad Trey and a big brother.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
2news.com
Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power In Reno And Tahoe
A lot of people in our area are without power due to the winter storm. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
abc10.com
'A little overwhelmed': El Dorado County residents deal with homes, roadways flooding
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Families in the Placerville area dealt with flooded neighborhoods, streets and water damage from the most recent winter storm hovering over Northern California, Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain caused water to flow through streets, pool around properties and flood homes in Cameron Park. Sandbags worked overtime...
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
