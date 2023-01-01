ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markleeville, CA

Sierra Sun

Longtime Tahoma resident pens book about environmental history of Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After acquiring nearly 50 years of institutional knowledge about Lake Tahoe’s environment, retired Tahoe City Public Utilities District Engineering Consultant David Antonucci decided to write a book about all he’s learned. Environmental History of Lake Tahoe takes an in-depth look at the story...
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Uber-like snow removal app launched in Reno

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details

95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
Tiffany T.

Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)

Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Olympic Valley resort announces deals for local residents

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley has wellness deals for local residents. The updated program provides access to experiences at the Spa at Squaw Creek. “We are excited to kick off 2023 by providing the Creekside Wellness Exclusive Program for our local residents and...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoma woman loses home to fire; Community rallies to support

TAHOMA, Calif. — During the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 11, Tahoma resident Karen Nielsen experienced every homeowners worst nightmare when her fire alarms pulled her from deep sleep and she woke up and smelled smoke. That weekend, Lake Tahoe received a record amount of snow, which Nielsen, who...
TAHOMA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power

Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's newest hospital welcomed its first baby of the year shortly before 5 a.m. The mother, Bayli, gave birth to a little girl, Emery, at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center’s Family Birth Center at 4:52 a.m. on Jan. 1. The newborn weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and is welcomed by her mom Bayli, her dad Trey and a big brother.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order

CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
CAMERON PARK, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City opens new warming shelter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
CARSON CITY, NV

