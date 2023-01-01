At the moment, it appears the Ford F-Series will once again be the best-selling vehicle of the year, just as it was in 2021 and 2020…going back literal decades. In second place we’ll likely see the Chevrolet Silverado, a massively popular pickup truck that just can’t seem to topple the king. Looking towards our electrified future, it appears Ford also has the upper hand there, as the F-150 Lightning EV has already been on the market for a while with no competitor from Chevy.

5 DAYS AGO