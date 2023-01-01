Read full article on original website
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
KSNB Local4
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
Professor: Short-lived recession would help correct heated economy
While the prospect of recession has been an economic bogeyman for months, one Kansas economist says such a slowdown would be the best medicine for long-term economic health in rural Kansas and Nebraska. Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University, expects...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma
I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
Transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican,...
Service restored to section of Keystone Pipeline, extends from northern Kansas to OK
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A pipeline operator has put a damaged section in Kansas back into service, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
Kearney Hub
Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community
Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.
