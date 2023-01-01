ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State Trooper Suspended in Missing Property Case

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks. Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and...
Weather Service: Storms Sparked at Least 6 Illinois Twisters

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while...
Wisconsin DNR Extends New Wolf Plan Comment Period

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan. The state Department of Natural Resources released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November. The plan doesn’t include a specific statewide population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.
Youngkin Seeks Probe of Delayed Awards at Elite High School

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Tuesday for an investigation of a prestigious high school, after some parents there said they were never notified of academic commendations awarded to their children. Youngkin asked Attorney General Jason Miyares, a fellow Republican, to launch the probe of...
Sam Bregman Picked as Second Judicial District Attorney

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state’s new attorney general. The appointment was made by Gov....
Missouri Lawmakers Open Session Focused on Ballot Measures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to work for a session that Republican leader have said will focus on making it harder to amend Missouri's Constitution. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on ballot initiatives, which have been used to enact...
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Sworn in for Second Term

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has been sworn in for a second term. Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading.
