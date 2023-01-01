MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan. The state Department of Natural Resources released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November. The plan doesn’t include a specific statewide population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO