Renowned nightlife duo, Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson, famous for their underground party series ‘Secret Loft,’ is swapping the auto garage for a converted hangar this February! The ‘Secret Loft’ House Party Promoters originally got their start with hosting unforgettable experiences in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage, but in 2023, they have much bigger plans. This year’s hottest new nightclub will be inside a converted hangar in East Williamsburg! The duo has been planning and fundraising for their newest venture, better known as SILO, for the past three years. The club’s name “captures the industrial feel of the space and the neighborhood, like a military missile silo. It also feels like a grain silo (big vertical cylinder) turned on its side,” explains the founders. Partygoers will officially be able to explore what they have dreamed up on February 10th, 2023.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO