WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
WHIZ
Routine Traffic Stop?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Occasionally law enforcement will spot a suspicious vehicle and pursue it in the interest of public safety but sometimes drivers react without any regard to safety. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti talked about what constitutes a routine traffic stop and how motorists should react.
WHIZ
Maureen Bunting
Maureen O’Donnell Bunting, 59, passed away at 1:32am on January 2, 2023, in CCU at Genesis Healthcare System, after a brief illness. She was born to Michael and Jane O’Donnell on October 21, 1963, in Pittsburgh, PA. She attended Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, PA. Maureen was retired and worked at several local businesses over the years. These included the Zanesville Country Club, St. Thomas School, Zak’s Restaurant and most recently Riesbeck’s in Zanesville.
WHIZ
Christina Croston
Christina Croston, 83, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Christina was born March 18, 1939 in Elizabeth, West Virginia, daughter of the late Earnest C. and Blanche (Holbert) Mayle. In addition to her parents, Christina is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Croston; four sisters; and four brothers.
WHIZ
Becky J. Snode
Becky J. Snode, 68 of Zanesville died at 4:47 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare CCU. She was born April 24, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of David Longstreth and Bonnie Berry Longstreth. Becky graduated from Zanesville High School and worked for AVI Food Systems for...
WHIZ
Winter Weather and Local Flooding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter in Ohio brings dreary skies and weary weather, with temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing the majority of the season.. Along with the dreary skies precipitation can come as rain or snow that eventually drains into the area creeks and rivers. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Travis Roach discussed seasonal weather patterns that can lead to flooding.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Otis
ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t miss this week’s Dog of the Week….as one of his feature’s tends to stand out. Otis, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix, is known for his ears which are one of his most prominent features and gives this pup some personality. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Otis.
WHIZ
ArtCoz Artist of the Month
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is a group of artists that have joined together to promote local artists and artisans along with their creativity. ArtCoz member Lori Ward was chosen as January’s Artist of the Month and she explained how she works with metals to design her own jewelry.
WHIZ
Studio Salt is Officially Open
ZANESVILLE, oh – A ribbon cutting was held on Linden Avenue on January 4th for the opening of Studio Salt. Studio Salt is a wellness center that is focused around massages, saunas, cold plunging, and float therapy to provide the community with a place to have wellness. Float therapy helps improve mental health as you float in water filled with Epsom salt, allowing your body to rest. Studio Salt also offers spray tanning.
WHIZ
Anthony Edward Johnson
Anthony Edward Johnson, 54, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Grant Hospital in Columbus. Tony was born October 27, 1968 in Zanesville, son of Mary Johnson and Charlie Carr. Anthony is preceded in death by his aunt, Lillie; his grandmothers, Margie and Eloise; brother-in-law, Robert; and nephews Matthew and Robby.
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
WHIZ
Elizabeth “Libby” Ridenour
Elizabeth “Libby” Edwards Ridenour, 91, of Mount Perry, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Willow Haven Nursing Home. Libby was born April 18, 1931, in Zanesville to the late George E. and Hazel Geyer Edwards. Elizabeth worked many years at Essex Wire on Linden Avenue. She was...
WHIZ
Dorothy L. McLean
Dorothy L. McLean, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at home and went to join her husband of 65 years, on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on July 21, 1938 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late James H. and Kate E. (Kelly) Clapper. Her first job was at Kresge Department Store in Zanesville where she met the love of her life, Charles. She then worked as the secretary for Milligan’s Accounting office, she then went to work for Tri Valley School District as the secretary for the guidance counselors until she retired in 1998. After retirement she enjoyed traveling across the country in her motorhome spending time with friends and visiting her family. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, hunting mushrooms, growing her passion flowers, collecting angels and turtle jewelry, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed square dancing. Most especially she loved spending time with her family and her boxer, Sammy. Her faith was very important to her and she shared her faith with so many people. She was a former Sunday School Teacher for Washington Township Baptist Church and she was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church in Zanesville.
WHIZ
New Year’s Resolutions?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, the holidays offer a brief opportunity to reflect on the previous year and ponder how to improve things in the future. Oftentimes those improvements manifest as new year’s resolutions and can range from diet and exercise to managing time to sharing with other people. Some area residents took time to reveal their new year’s resolutions as well as express some of their hopes and wishes for 2023.
WHIZ
R. Terry Moorehead
Ralph Terry Moorehead, 64 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on December 27, 2022, under the care of his family and Shriver’s Hospice. Terry was born in Zanesville on July 27, 1958. He is the son of Faith (Speelman) Moorehead and the late James W. Moorehead who passed away December 30, 2021. Terry worked at the Roseville Sewage Treatment Plant for many years, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29 and he served his country in the US Army.
WHIZ
The Chamber of Commerce and Ohio Means Jobs Teams Up to Help Get Kids Career Ready
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Zanesville Chamber of Commerce is working with Ohio Means Jobs to help kids prepare for the future. If you check out the Chamber of Commerce website, under the resources tab, there’s an option for career development. This will direct you to an Ohio Means Jobs website created to help kids discover possible future career opportunities. Kids are given the chance to create a “Career Kit” as they go through and discover different careers. The algorithm on the software will start directing them towards careers they might enjoy.
WHIZ
Library Offers Electronic Device Tech Support
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Over the past few years, the way people use libraries has changed. The ways people receive information has gone from print on paper to digital signals across electronic devices. Muskingum County Library System Emerging Technologies Assistant Kylie Bell explains how the library is changing with the times as well as helping their patrons bridge the digital divide.
WHIZ
Lady Devils Fall Short to Johnnies
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Blue Devils girls basketball team has suffered three consecutive losses. Tonight they had a date with the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies. At 4-5 Zanesville is looking to get back to .500. Johnnies taking on the Blue Devils. Early first quarter Kandrea Sowers gets it to Kylie Osborne and...
WHIZ
Hartman’s Career Night Leads Rosecrans to Victory
The Bishop Rosecrans Bishops welcomed the Fairfield Christian Knights to Zanesville. Rosecrans is looking to bounce back after a loss in their last outing, and what better way to do that than with a masterful performance from a young shooting guard. Fairfield Christian taking on Rosecrans. First quarter look at...
