Dorothy L. McLean, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at home and went to join her husband of 65 years, on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on July 21, 1938 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late James H. and Kate E. (Kelly) Clapper. Her first job was at Kresge Department Store in Zanesville where she met the love of her life, Charles. She then worked as the secretary for Milligan’s Accounting office, she then went to work for Tri Valley School District as the secretary for the guidance counselors until she retired in 1998. After retirement she enjoyed traveling across the country in her motorhome spending time with friends and visiting her family. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, hunting mushrooms, growing her passion flowers, collecting angels and turtle jewelry, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed square dancing. Most especially she loved spending time with her family and her boxer, Sammy. Her faith was very important to her and she shared her faith with so many people. She was a former Sunday School Teacher for Washington Township Baptist Church and she was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church in Zanesville.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO