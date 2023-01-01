Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Aaron Rodgers says it is not the ‘Same Old Lions’ anymore
On Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a golden opportunity and they took advantage of it by defeating the Minnesota Vikings to move to 8-8 on the season. Now, with just one game remaining on their schedule, a Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, Rodgers and the Packers control their own destiny in terms of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Lions fans go crazy as Dan Campbell’s Hard Knocks quotes play at Ford Field [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears and what was the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 regular season. Though the Bears jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lions stormed back and dominated on their way to a 41-10 victory. Late in the fourth quarter, a Lions hype video played on the Jumbotron at Ford Field and the fans loved it.
Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field
By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
Jim Harbaugh reportedly talks to Panthers owner about head coach opening
It is January, which means it is time for the Jim Harbaugh rumors to take over the universe! Ever since the Michigan Wolverines stomped Ohio State for the second year in a row, the Harbaugh to the NFL rumors has been flowing like honey, including one rumor that said Harbaugh would take an NFL job if he was offered it. Now, in the latest rumor/report to surface, Harbaugh has already spoken to the Carolina Panthers owner about their head coach opening.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game
In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
Detroit Lions Week 17 Report Card: Team bounces back in blowout
The Detroit Lions returned home in Week 17 and proceeded to beat the brakes off the lowly Chicago Bears. The offense did whatever they wanted on the ground and in the air as they moved the ball with ease all game. On defense, the team started shakily but rebounded quickly and shut out the Bears after the first two drives. It was a great performance for the team as they took care of an inferior opponent. Let’s see how each position group did in the win.
Detroit Lions Home Field Advantage Disappears On The Road: Can They Change That?
A.J. Reilly: One of those things I was watching on Sunday and I was like, man, if this wasn’t like such a huge split thing, this would be so fun to watch. But the Detroit Lions’ offense at home, at Ford Field, compared to when they’re on the road. That was one of my huge takeaways from this game. That offense was out there on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Now listen, the Bears’ defense is not phenomenal, okay? But they did exactly what you’re supposed to do when you have a top-five offense and they have a below-average offense, right?
BREAKING: Bills and Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses and needs CPR on field [Video]
We have some extremely difficult news tonight as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to reports, crews administered CPR to Hamlin before he left the field in an ambulance. After being given five minutes to warm up to resume the game, it was decided that the game is being temporarily suspended. Both teams have gone to their respective locker rooms.
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, Prediction, and How to Watch
The Detroit Pistons will continue their road trip tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers and former teammate Jerami Grant. The Pistons are coming off a rare road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and hope to build on that momentum as they head into the new year. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers, who sit in the 8th spot in the Western Conference, have lost four of their last five games, with their only win coming against the struggling Charlotte Hornets.
Detroit Lions Fans Face Tough Decision: Draft Pick or Playoff Berth?
A.J. Reilly: Now the question that we have to ask Eric Draft pick or playoff berth? Draft pick or playoff birth. Because here’s what inevitably has happened to the Detroit Lions. We now have to root for the Rams to beat the Seahawks, the Baker Mayfield of Los Angeles, to beat the Seahawks, which will inevitably affect our first draft pick in April.
Denver Broncos reach out to Jim Harbaugh about head coach opening
On New Year’s Eve, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had plans of defeating TCU to advance to the College Football National Championship Game, but, as we know, that did not happen. For Harbaugh, it is now back to the drawing board to begin early preparations for the 2023 season, where the Wolverines will once again be one of the best teams in the Nation.
NFL releases statement to postpone game, give update on Damar Hamlin
According to the National Football League, tonight’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has officially been postponed after an extremely scary incident involving Bills safety, Damar Hamlin. Just moments ago, the NFL released a statement to officially postpone the game and to give an update on Hamlin’s...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
