Atlanta, GA

Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (80) runs against defensive back Mike Ford (28) during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson faces five charges following Saturday morning's arrest in Atlanta.

According to Fulton County jail records, he was booked on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture.

Batson, 27, could reportedly face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the crimes.

Atlanta police pulled Batson over on Interstate 75 at about 2 a.m. Saturday for allegedly speeding and failing to maintain his lane. Police attempted to take him into custody after determining he was inebriated and he "resisted and violently fought with the officer," police said.

The officer fired his weapon during the altercation, hitting no one, before Batson returned to his truck and left the scene. Police say he crashed the vehicle a short time later and attempted to flee on foot before being arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," the Falcons said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2018, Batson spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and caught 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games.

He has been on Atlanta's practice squad all season but has not played in a game for the Falcons.

--Field Level Media

The Exponent

