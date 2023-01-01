ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
