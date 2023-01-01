Read full article on original website
Stella Sanderson Watkins
3d ago
How could you hurt our family, her kids, and her parents like this? Smh just can't believe this. New Years and the rest our lives will never be the same!
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating
A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim in early Wednesday murder
UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Stick with WAAY for updates. Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got...
Bond denied for Athens capital murder suspect
Ky'Ruan Yarbrough, the man charged with capital murder after a shooting on New Year's Day, was denied bond Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.
HPD searching for suspect in Sunlake murder investigation
Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.
1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Huntsville police say one person died following a shooting early this morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 400 block of Lakefront Drive, on a report of shots fired, at about 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered one shooting victim, who was...
WAAY-TV
'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out
A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day. Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times. Garth's entire family...
Victim identified in Sunlake murder investigation
Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.
Alabama man charged after obscene material found on devices, police said
An Alabama man has been charged with possession of obscene material, police said. Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested Monday at his residence following a weeks’ long investigation led to the discovery of obscene material allegedly depicting children under the age of 17 performing obscene acts for Miller.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police release identity of man found dead in pond
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man found dead Monday in a pond. Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was found in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive about 2:20 p.m. Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home. At this...
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
WAAY-TV
Man found dead in Jackson County Jail
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
WAAY-TV
2 people shot, Huntsville police searching for shooter
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a North Huntsville business. Huntsville Police are searching for the shooter. They said somebody in a dark colored car fired shots outside The Hideaway Bar & Grille on Lodge Road NW just after 1 a.m. Monday. Both victims were...
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating
The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
Shoals man convicted of stabbing man 14 times up for parole
In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.
Alabama man allegedly stole credit union account info, put details on dark web
A north Alabama man was jailed in Florida after authorities there claimed he accessed dozens of customer accounts at the credit union he used to work at and provided the details to others through the dark web. Wade Hampton Helms, 34, of Arab, is facing several felonies in Florida in...
Body of missing Huntsville man found in pond
The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from a pond in Huntsville Monday, according to police. Sgt. Rosalind White said the body of Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was pulled from the water near Colonial Grand Apartments about 2:20 p.m. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to Lady...
WAAY-TV
Crossville High mourns deaths of senior, recent graduate in separate Marshall County crashes
Two teenagers were killed in separate wrecks in Marshall County, just hours apart. One of the teenagers has been identified as 18-year-old Dawson Lasseter, a recent graduate of Crossville High School who went on to join the Marine Corps, according to the school's principal. The other teen was 17 years...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Jackson County convict in ‘gruesome’ murder could be released early
Ray Dean Pleasant pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife in 2003 in what an investigator described as a "gruesome" scene.
