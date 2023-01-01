ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Stella Sanderson Watkins
3d ago

How could you hurt our family, her kids, and her parents like this? Smh just can't believe this. New Years and the rest our lives will never be the same!

AL.com

North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating

A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim in early Wednesday murder

UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Stick with WAAY for updates. Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police say one person died following a shooting early this morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 400 block of Lakefront Drive, on a report of shots fired, at about 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered one shooting victim, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police release identity of man found dead in pond

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man found dead Monday in a pond. Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was found in the 100 block of Edgewater Drive about 2:20 p.m. Police said the victim is believed to be a person reported missing Saturday night after leaving a family home. At this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man found dead in Jackson County Jail

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 people shot, Huntsville police searching for shooter

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a North Huntsville business. Huntsville Police are searching for the shooter. They said somebody in a dark colored car fired shots outside The Hideaway Bar & Grille on Lodge Road NW just after 1 a.m. Monday. Both victims were...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating

The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Body of missing Huntsville man found in pond

The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from a pond in Huntsville Monday, according to police. Sgt. Rosalind White said the body of Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, was pulled from the water near Colonial Grand Apartments about 2:20 p.m. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to Lady...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
