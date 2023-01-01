ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral

On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Commanders reportedly make QB decision for Week 18

The Washington Commanders have benched quarterback Carson Wentz and will turn back to Taylor Heinicke, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Heinicke expects to start Sunday in Washington’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. However, rookie and fifth-round draft pick Sam Howell will also play in the game. Many...
