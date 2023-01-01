ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska adds former South Carolina staffer as analyst

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be joined by a familiar face on Matt Rhule’s staff. Ben Portnoy of The State reported Tuesday that Christian Ellsworth departed his post as a graduate assistant at South Carolina to be an offensive analyst at Nebraska working on the passing game. Satterfield was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the past 2 seasons under head coach Shane Beamer.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina fans had one bowl destination in mind. Jacksonville, Florida. The Gamecock faithful got their wish Friday with a return to Duval County after many years and showed up in droves. Even against a prestigious school such as Notre Dame, USC took over the city and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6 The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina

ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance...
ATHENS, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Irmo, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

IRMO, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III

Judge Thomas Drayton Conley, III, at the age of 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Tom was born on December 3, 1949 and grew up in the Hialeah/Miami area of Florida. During some of his formative years, he went to Georgia Military Academy. He attended...
LEXINGTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company

“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company. One of Columbia’s most celebrated landmarks, the Allen Brothers Milling Company has been recognized by its most enduring icon: a red fluorescent sign advertising its staple product—Adluh Flour—and the likeness of a girl that adorns its products. As it has for generations, the mill continues to produce cornmeal, mixes, feed, and breeders in addition to “South Carolina’s State Flour.” The milling company began operating at the turn of the last century. The company has prided itself on the fact that its products are manufactured exclusively from yellow corn and wheat from South Carolina, and white corn from Tennessee. For years Allen Brothers Milling Company has offered tours of its historic property, which stands as the “third oldest continually operating, electrically powered soft wheat mill in the United States.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial. Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington-Richland School District Five to host teacher recruitment event

Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2023 Teacher Recruitment Event on January 7 to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The recruitment event will provide opportunities for those near and far, with an in-person event and virtual event happening simultaneously. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
