“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company. One of Columbia’s most celebrated landmarks, the Allen Brothers Milling Company has been recognized by its most enduring icon: a red fluorescent sign advertising its staple product—Adluh Flour—and the likeness of a girl that adorns its products. As it has for generations, the mill continues to produce cornmeal, mixes, feed, and breeders in addition to “South Carolina’s State Flour.” The milling company began operating at the turn of the last century. The company has prided itself on the fact that its products are manufactured exclusively from yellow corn and wheat from South Carolina, and white corn from Tennessee. For years Allen Brothers Milling Company has offered tours of its historic property, which stands as the “third oldest continually operating, electrically powered soft wheat mill in the United States.

