ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04l5iC_0k0MJETr00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Nail-biting Tulane fan reacts to viral Cotton Bowl moment

The “Peach Bowl Girl” has some competition. A different female fan went viral Monday during the Cotton Bowl, when ESPN cameras caught her nervously biting her nails as Tulane trailed USC in the fourth quarter, 45-39. Meet Ellie Fazio, a Tulane student who became the talk of Twitter as the Green Wave pulled off a historic comeback win over the Trojans, 46-45, in their first bowl victory since the 2019 season. Fazio took to TikTok to share a side-by-side video clip of herself smiling and a screen recording of her biting her nails while in the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgetown AD acknowledges 'frustrating time' under Ewing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing’s loss-filled stint at his alma mater was called a “challenging and frustrating time” by athletic director Lee Reed, who added Wednesday that “no one is more committed” to turning things around than the former star center. Hours before the Hoyas were scheduled to carry a record-tying 24-game Big East regular-season losing streak into a matchup against visiting Villanova, Reed responded to a request for an interview from The Associated Press by issuing a statement that was emailed by a spokesperson. “We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” said Reed, who also put out a comment about Ewing before a game about 10 months ago. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to making that happen.” Georgetown entered Wednesday night’s game with a 5-10 overall record, 0-4 in conference play. Its previous outing was an 80-51 loss to Big East opponent Butler.
WASHINGTON, DC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy