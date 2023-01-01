ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green does poorly-received Michael Jordan impression

Draymond Green was puffing out his chest this week like a different No. 23. The Golden State Warriors star Green had an interesting way of announcing on Wednesday that his podcast for The Volume was officially back. Green channeled Michael Jordan’s iconic press release that M.J. used in 1995 to announce his return to the... The post Draymond Green does poorly-received Michael Jordan impression appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy