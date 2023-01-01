ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful storm requires several water rescues in Southern California

By The Associated Press, CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Powerful storm requires several water rescues in Southern California 00:53

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.

In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain was falling Saturday. The region will begin drying out on New Year's Day, with no rainfall expected during Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The downpour required several car rescues in areas where cars were stuck in high waters, such as West Covina. There, a car was stuck in 3- to 4- inches of water on Saturday night, right under the 10 Freeway. Two passengers inside were safely brought out of the water, but the north and southbound lanes experienced major flooding.

Elsewhere, in Tustin, Orange County Fire rescued three people from cars just before midnight in the middle of a flooded Fourth Street off-ramp on the 55 Freeway northbound. One adult was sitting on top of his car, and two others were stuck inside another car. Two people did manage to walk away from their cars without any help. No injuries were reported.

And in Jurupa Valley, another water rescue occurred for a woman stranded in flooding on Sunday morning.

In addition, flooding has resulted in the temporary closure of the Universal Studios on-ramp to the 101 Freeway as well as the cancellation of the Santa Anita races due to the rain.

Another round of heavy showers was forecast for Tuesday or Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

