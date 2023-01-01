ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Aston Villa beats toothless Spurs 2-0 in Premier League

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rp93e_0k0MIKoQ00
1 of 7

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa continued its resurgence under Unai Emery with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring and Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for Villa.

Tottenham has endured a disappointing string of results with just two victories in the club’s last seven games undermining its push for a top-four finish.

Villa’s victory extended Emery’s unbeaten record against Tottenham to four games and inflicted more misery on Antonio Conte’s side, which has conceded first in its last 10 matches and has now dropped to fifth in the Premier League table.

Spurs struggled to create chances throughout and players were booed off after a third home defeat from their last five games.

While Tottenham was boosted by the return of World Cup finalists Cristian Romero and Lloris, Dejan Kulusevski became the latest player unavailable to Conte due to a minor muscle injury.

Romero’s compatriot Emiliano Martinez was also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but only named on the Villa bench a fortnight on from his heroics in Lusail.

Soccer

The visitors started the brighter side and Ollie Watkins came close to putting Villa ahead when he raced through down the left but the forward dragged his 14-yard shot wide.

It was not a sign of things to come with a lackluster opening half featuring as many yellow cards as shots.

Each of Tottenham’s three center backs received bookings in a rash nine-minute period with Ben Davies a touch fortunate after lunging into a tackle with Ashley Young.

Chances had been few and far between before Young was well placed to clear Harry Kane’s header off the line in the 40th minute after Ivan Perisic had rounded Robin Olsen in the Villa goal.

The chance woke up Conte’s side with Son Heung-min, who chucked away his protective mask midway through the half, curling a free-kick into the arms of the Swedish goalkeeper soon after.

Despite making it to the break without conceding, Tottenham’s habit of falling behind continued five minutes into the second period.

Lloris was at fault in his first appearance since the World Cup final and Buendia profited.

Luiz’s shot from range was spilled by Lloris and the alert Watkins reacted quickest to tee up Buendia, who slotted home from close range to help make up for his Qatar disappointment after he failed to make Argentina’s squad.

Perisic sent an effort over the bar moments later before Conte turned to his limited options on the bench and introduced Ryan Sessegnon in place of Bryan Gil after he struggled to make an impact on his first Premier League start.

Matt Doherty, Spurs’ other wing back, prevented Villa from doubling its tally with 64 minutes on the clock when his sliding tackle thwarted Watkins.

Kane fired wide on the half volley soon after before he made a costly error to allow the away side to double its advantage.

Boubacar Kamara won possession from the Spurs forward and John McGinn exchanged passes with Luiz, who poked home to spark chants from the home faithful against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Conte made a flurry of late substitutions with Pape Sarr being brought on for his debut and Djed Spence earning a rare appearance but they proved futile with boos greeting the full-time whistle.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
The Guardian

Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi sinks Southampton for precious away win

Barely a couple of months into his tenure as Southampton manager, Nathan Jones must be wondering whether time is already running out. The Saints’ sixth successive Premier League defeat – this one at the hands of their relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, who recorded a first away win of the campaign thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal – left Southampton four points adrift at the foot of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.
Reuters

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
SB Nation

The Opposition View: Everton vs Brighton | Blues look to build momentum against Seagulls

Everton made it out of Manchester with a point on the weekend, but there is no rest as Brighton & Hove Albion come calling after their tight loss to league-leading Arsenal. Top ten side Brighton wants to get back on track, while the Toffees under Frank Lampard are looking to remain on the track which began during the 1-1 Manchester City draw.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo arrives in Saudi, says he’s come to South Africa

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has just completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, but made a slip up during his official presentation in Riyadh on Tuesday when mistakenly saying he had “come to South Africa.”. Perhaps the Portugal great was disorientated by the...
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
The Associated Press

Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
BBC

'We cannot play Monopoly'

Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy