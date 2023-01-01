Read full article on original website
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Lacey Chabert Poses With All of Her Christmas Movie Boyfriends for an Epic Photo
While many people know Lacey Chabert for her iconic role as Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic comedy Mean Girls, the actress has become a well-known face in the world of Christmas movies over the years. In honor of the holiday season, Chabert shared a throwback photo on Instagram of...
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has a Cameo In This Hallmark Christmas Movie
'When Calls the Heart' star Chris McNally made a cameo as an elf in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie 'Christmas Class Reunion.'
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
‘George and Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Country Music Artist
Jessica Chastain has endless love and respect for her George and Tammy alter ego, Tammy Wynette. But there is one other country music star who she is “obsessed” with. The actress chatted about her new hit Showtime mini-series with the hosts of Audacy’s 103.7 KSON’s John & Tammy in the Morning recently. And the conversation led to a tough question, “You have a dinner party. There are 6 people at the party. Who is at the table?”
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Multiple Weddings to Ben Affleck in 2022 Recap Video
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a look inside her year with Ben Affleck! Over the weekend, the 53-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a video montage of her 2022 and celebrated the year to come. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s...
Corydon Times-Republican
Renee Zellweger was terrified of singing in Chicago
Renee Zellweger was terrified of singing in Chicago. 'Chicago' director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renee Zellweger was initially scared about showcasing her singing voice in the hit film.
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
Garcelle Beauvais Joins New Hulu Series; Says “What A Way To Finish The Year”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is staying booked and busy! And I love, love, love to see RHOBH’s new queen collecting her flowers. Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared the news that Garcelle will be joining a new Hulu series, The Other Black Girl, in a recurring role. The mother of three made her own […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Joins New Hulu Series; Says “What A Way To Finish The Year” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Emily in Paris’: Mindy’s Music Career Was Written For Ashley Park
Ashley Park is a Tony and Grammy-nominated artist and 'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star wrote a music career into her character Mindy's storyline.
Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Husband and Wife
A happy ending! Idina Menzel and husband Aaron Lohr were costars more than a decade before they exchanged wedding vows. The two performers met filming the 2005 movie adaptation of the musical Rent. That same year, they both appeared in the off-Broadway musical See What I Wanna See. When their paths first crossed, Menzel was […]
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Collider
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
