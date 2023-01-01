Inactives for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 17 matchup.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Geron Christian
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
Here is the inactive list for the Broncos:
- OLB Baron Browning
- DL D.J. Jones
- WR Montrell Washington
- RB Tyler Badie
- WR Freddie Swain
- OT Calvin Anderson
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
