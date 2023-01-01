ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 17 matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

  • QB Shane Buechele
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • T Geron Christian
  • T Darian Kinnard
  • DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Broncos:

  • OLB Baron Browning
  • DL D.J. Jones
  • WR Montrell Washington
  • RB Tyler Badie
  • WR Freddie Swain
  • OT Calvin Anderson
  • QB Jarrett Guarantano

