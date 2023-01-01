Read full article on original website
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 win or lose on January 4 NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Ohio’s first week allowing online sports betting and our FanDuel Ohio promo code is offering $200 in bonus bets on a new...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’
You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $940M after no one wins top prize
The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday ended the same as the previous 22 — without a top prize winner, bumping the top prize for the lottery game to an estimated $940 million. The cash option for Friday’s drawing will be worth at least $483.5 million. If...
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe spar over Damar Hamlin: ‘Is anyone running FS1? What is going on there?’
What’s going on at Fox Sports 1? That’s what people are asking. Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Skip...
Giants players blast NFL for apparently trying to resume game after Damar Hamlin collapsed: ‘A bunch of bulls---’
Nearly two days have passed since Damar Hamlin’s tragic medical incident Monday night in Cincinnati. And players around the league — including in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday — are still trying to process it all. But one thing is clear to them: They’re furious, frustrated,...
Will Devils prospect Luke Hughes play in NHL this season? ‘I would bet my mortgage on that,’ his college coach says
It took him a few seconds, but Michigan ice hockey coach Brandon Naurato came up with the perfect word to describe Devils prospect Luke Hughes’ style of play. “He’s a unicorn,” Naurato told NJ Advance Media in his office on Tuesday.
Bills sign safety off of Jets’ practice squad
The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they have signed Jared Mayden to their active roster off of the New York Jets practice squad. In correspondence with the move, they are releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mayden was most recently with the Jets,...
NHL increases fan input on All-Star Game roster selections
With the All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Panthers, approaching next month, the NHL has decided to revamp its roster selection format to include more influence from fans than ever before.
For Eagles, there’s a lot more at stake on Sunday than just a NFL playoff seeding
With all that’s riding on the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday — the NFC East title, the conference’s top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — the attention of 67,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field (and millions more watching on TV) rightly will be focused on the field. But fans should be watching the NFL scoreboards, too.
WATCH: Zep Jasper scores an And-One to help Auburn vs Georgia
Watch Zep Jasper go hard in the paint vs Georgia.
Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought
By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Eric LeGrand: Damar Hamlin’s injury ‘feels different’ — and what comes next for the NFL won’t be easy | Politi
From his home in Avenel, Eric LeGrand was caught up in the pure joy of sports on Monday night. He was watching the Rutgers men’s basketball team upset No. 1 Purdue in dramatic fashion when his phone started buzzing with texts and tweets from concerned friends. He had no idea what they were all so upset about.
Damar Hamlin Bills jersey one of highest selling among all sports: How to get Damar Hamlin jersey, t-shirt, hoodie, more for charity
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, currently has one of the highest selling jersey’s on Fanatics. According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, “Damar Hamlin’s No....
Are Jets ‘stable’ enough for Raiders’ Derek Carr to waive his no-trade clause?
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders benched Carr, who has been with the team for nine years. And since the news broke, the veteran quarterback’s name has been linked to the Jets. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Carr’s older brother, David Carr, says Derek will be...
