Ohio State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Bills sign safety off of Jets’ practice squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they have signed Jared Mayden to their active roster off of the New York Jets practice squad. In correspondence with the move, they are releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mayden was most recently with the Jets,...
NJ.com

For Eagles, there’s a lot more at stake on Sunday than just a NFL playoff seeding

With all that’s riding on the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday — the NFC East title, the conference’s top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — the attention of 67,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field (and millions more watching on TV) rightly will be focused on the field. But fans should be watching the NFL scoreboards, too.
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought

By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
