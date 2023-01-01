Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’
You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 9:04 a.m. Per ESPN’s Coley Harvey:. Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family...
For Eagles, there’s a lot more at stake on Sunday than just a NFL playoff seeding
With all that’s riding on the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday — the NFC East title, the conference’s top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — the attention of 67,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field (and millions more watching on TV) rightly will be focused on the field. But fans should be watching the NFL scoreboards, too.
If Daniel Jones plays like this, Giants’ return to the playoffs won’t be one and done | Politi
The chants started midway through the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium and continued until the Giants’ quarterback jogged off the field for the final time. Daniel Jones, of course, had inspired a much different reaction from the team’s most passionate during the 2019 NFL Draft, a chorus of boos in this same stadium when his name was introduced as the No. 6 overall pick.
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe spar over Damar Hamlin: ‘Is anyone running FS1? What is going on there?’
What’s going on at Fox Sports 1? That’s what people are asking. Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Skip...
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can. Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an... The post Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants celebrated in style after clinching playoff spot, report says
Clinching a playoff spot? Priceless. The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday to secure the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reports the team celebrated its success in style, dropping $40,000 on a...
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The SI Swimsuit model confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday: Giants rookie’s sack celebration was ‘trash’ | Wonders why OL didn’t take matters into their own hands
Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux is a good kid. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday says Thibodeaux’s sack celebration next to an injured quarterback was “tasteless” and “trash.” There’s no doubt who Thibodeaux will call if he ever needs a character witness in the commissioner’s office.
Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought
By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL insider praises Giants’ Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll
The New York Giants are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks to their 38-10 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. Among the heroes for the Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones, who accounted for four touchdowns (two running, two passing) Sunday. As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King picked Jones as one of his three stars of the week.
Are Jets ‘stable’ enough for Raiders’ Derek Carr to waive his no-trade clause?
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders benched Carr, who has been with the team for nine years. And since the news broke, the veteran quarterback’s name has been linked to the Jets. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Carr’s older brother, David Carr, says Derek will be...
