The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
NJ.com

For Eagles, there’s a lot more at stake on Sunday than just a NFL playoff seeding

With all that’s riding on the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday — the NFC East title, the conference’s top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — the attention of 67,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field (and millions more watching on TV) rightly will be focused on the field. But fans should be watching the NFL scoreboards, too.
NJ.com

If Daniel Jones plays like this, Giants’ return to the playoffs won’t be one and done | Politi

The chants started midway through the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium and continued until the Giants’ quarterback jogged off the field for the final time. Daniel Jones, of course, had inspired a much different reaction from the team’s most passionate during the 2019 NFL Draft, a chorus of boos in this same stadium when his name was introduced as the No. 6 overall pick.
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can. Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an... The post Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NJ.com

Colts’ Jeff Saturday: Giants rookie’s sack celebration was ‘trash’ | Wonders why OL didn’t take matters into their own hands

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux is a good kid. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday says Thibodeaux’s sack celebration next to an injured quarterback was “tasteless” and “trash.” There’s no doubt who Thibodeaux will call if he ever needs a character witness in the commissioner’s office.
NJ.com

Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought

By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NJ.com

NFL insider praises Giants’ Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll

The New York Giants are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks to their 38-10 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. Among the heroes for the Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones, who accounted for four touchdowns (two running, two passing) Sunday. As a result, NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King picked Jones as one of his three stars of the week.
NJ.com

