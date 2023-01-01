Rosemary Jo Jordan, 79, of Little River, Kansas, passed away January 1, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. She was born July 21, 1943, in Wichita, the daughter of Perry F. Jr. and Helen P. Wittmann Harris. Rosemary has resided in Wichita since 2016, formerly of Little River. She graduated from Wichita East High School with the class of 1961 and attended both Emporia State University and Hutchinson Community College. Rosemary was a housewife, paraprofessional at Windom Elementary School for 15 years, and farm manager for her and Don’s farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Little River, and attended Abundant Life in Hutchinson, Kansas. Rosemary was a lover of all people, as much as a lover of Jesus. She loved the Lord, loved his Word, and lived it out in every facet of her life. Regardless of the challenges which stood in her or her family’s way, she put the Lord first. Her children, grandchildren, friends, and acquaintances would attest to her agape, unconditional love and compassion. The legacy of Rosemary Jordan will forever be known as one that always put others first, loved hard, and forgave fast. On August 25, 1962, Rosemary was united in marriage with Donald Arthur “Don” Jordan in Wichita. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2008. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Rosemary is survived by her four children, Donna Jo Hunsinger and husband Brent of Wichita, KS, Phillip Jordan and wife Sarah of Wichita, KS, Mindy Turner and husband Mark of Enterprise, AL, and Kinsley Jordan and wife Brooke of Enid, OK, and; two brothers, Perry F. Harris III and wife Claire of Wichita, KS, and Stephen Harris of Colombia, MO; four sisters, Carol Coats and husband Rich of Post Falls, ID, Helen Harris and wife Sue Benbrook of St. Charles, IL, Mary Ellen “Dolly” of Blue Springs, MO, and Barbara Murray of Valley Center, KS; nine grandchildren, Hannah Base and husband Derek, Hillary Hicks and husband Blake, Holden Hunsinger, Slate Jordan, Landry Jordan, Lake Jordan, Hadley Jordan, Jordan Turner, and Kaden Jordan; and five great-grandchildren Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Little River. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Reeds Cove Health & Rehabilitation (to be used for chapel services and supplies) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

