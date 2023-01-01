Read full article on original website
Benjamin “Ben” Agoitia Sr
Benjamin ‘Ben’ Agoitia, Sr., passed away December 22, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson, KS. He was born October 6, 1930, in Reno County, KS, to Calixto Agoitia and Delfina (Cordova) Agoitia. He married Wanda Anzo on June 30, 1952, they would later divorce. They had three children, Debbie,...
Joan R. Emmerich
Joan R. Emmerich, 91, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, KS. Joan was born on March 9, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Wolk) Appleby. On June 21, 1952, she married Joseph E. Emmerich in St. Louis, MO, to this union they were blessed with six children, Kim, Kip, Kandy, Kevin, Kris and Keith. Joan was an avid singer and dog lover.
Rosemary Jo Jordan
Rosemary Jo Jordan, 79, of Little River, Kansas, passed away January 1, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. She was born July 21, 1943, in Wichita, the daughter of Perry F. Jr. and Helen P. Wittmann Harris. Rosemary has resided in Wichita since 2016, formerly of Little River. She graduated from Wichita East High School with the class of 1961 and attended both Emporia State University and Hutchinson Community College. Rosemary was a housewife, paraprofessional at Windom Elementary School for 15 years, and farm manager for her and Don’s farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Little River, and attended Abundant Life in Hutchinson, Kansas. Rosemary was a lover of all people, as much as a lover of Jesus. She loved the Lord, loved his Word, and lived it out in every facet of her life. Regardless of the challenges which stood in her or her family’s way, she put the Lord first. Her children, grandchildren, friends, and acquaintances would attest to her agape, unconditional love and compassion. The legacy of Rosemary Jordan will forever be known as one that always put others first, loved hard, and forgave fast. On August 25, 1962, Rosemary was united in marriage with Donald Arthur “Don” Jordan in Wichita. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2008. She is also preceded in death by her parents. Rosemary is survived by her four children, Donna Jo Hunsinger and husband Brent of Wichita, KS, Phillip Jordan and wife Sarah of Wichita, KS, Mindy Turner and husband Mark of Enterprise, AL, and Kinsley Jordan and wife Brooke of Enid, OK, and; two brothers, Perry F. Harris III and wife Claire of Wichita, KS, and Stephen Harris of Colombia, MO; four sisters, Carol Coats and husband Rich of Post Falls, ID, Helen Harris and wife Sue Benbrook of St. Charles, IL, Mary Ellen “Dolly” of Blue Springs, MO, and Barbara Murray of Valley Center, KS; nine grandchildren, Hannah Base and husband Derek, Hillary Hicks and husband Blake, Holden Hunsinger, Slate Jordan, Landry Jordan, Lake Jordan, Hadley Jordan, Jordan Turner, and Kaden Jordan; and five great-grandchildren Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Little River. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Reeds Cove Health & Rehabilitation (to be used for chapel services and supplies) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Brittany Rae (Magby) Logan
Brittany Rae Logan, 31, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 30, 2022, at her home. She was born January 30, 1991, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Gary D. and Susan R. Johns Magby. Brittany has resided in Lyons since 2019, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas. She graduated from Pretty Prairie High School, Pretty Prairie, Kansas, with the class of 2009. She was a housewife. Brittany also wrote articles for the Hutchinson News. On May 20, 2022, Brittany was united in marriage with Chris Logan in Lyons. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Chloe Rae and Anna Mae Logan both of Lyons, KS; parents, Gary and Susan Magby of Hutchinson, KS; paternal grandmother, Janice Magby of Hutchinson, KS; maternal grandparents, W.H. and Dorothy Johns of Hutchinson, KS, and Shirley and Eugene McColm of Wichita, KS; half-sister, Sylvia Mileg of Nebraska; mother and father in-law, Cynthia and Max Morales of Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brittany is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Magby. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Randy Hoskinson officiating. Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Lloyd Armstrong
Lloyd H. Armstrong, 78, died December 30, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1944, in Hutchinson, to Harold ‘Mike’ Guy and Margaret Ella (Johanning) Armstrong. Lloyd graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. He worked at Eaton Corporation, formerly Cessna...
Irene Beckler
Irene (Schrock) Beckler was born at home near Yoder, Kansas, on October 5, 1933, to R.J. and Edna (Troyer) Schrock. Irene was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up on the farm and learned to work hard from her parents. It was her job to care for her younger siblings while her parents were in the barn milking cows. She learned to sew, garden, cook, clean, butcher chickens and can and freeze produce. Her family was a part of the Amish church until she was seven when her parents joined Yoder Mennonite Church where she was actively involved, teaching Sunday school, Bible School, participating in the women’s sewing circle and was president of Homemakers. She was on the committee that created the first Yoder Church cookbook. Irene, along with her parents and siblings, often spoke in Pennsylvania Dutch when they didn’t want her children to know what they were talking about. Irene attended Daisy Grade School and Haven High School for two years. She then went to work in Hutchinson as a nanny, caring for a young boy.
Reverend Lydia Ganaden Cordaro
The Reverend Lydia Ganaden Cordaro was born on November 19, 1941, in Baguio City, Philippines. Her parents were Salvador and Rufina Ganaden. Salvador was a minister and part-time miner, and Rufina was a seamstress. Lydia had two sisters, Fe and Priscilla, and two brothers, Andres and Salvador Jr. Tragedy struck...
McPherson Housing Coalition Sets Date for Annual Brush Up Mac
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Housing Coalition (MHC) has set the date for the annual Brush Up Mac service project. This one-day event will kick off on Saturday April 29th, 2023 and with the help of 300 + community volunteers; MHC will help “Brush up” single family homes for those who need assistance.
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Stage 9 Hutch Announces Audition Dates for Upcoming Production
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Stage 9 Hutch has announced the audition date for its next production. Auditions for ‘Barefoot in the Park’ will be held on two dates in January. The cast will be made up of four individuals. Audition dates are Saturday, Jan. 7th, from 10 am. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10th, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Stage 9, 9 S. Main St. in Hutchinson.
2nd Hutchinson City Council Seat Opens Up, Northeast District Representative Jade Piros de Carvalho Resigning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – As the Hutchinson City Council Tuesday discussed filling the vacant at large position created by the resignation of Sara Bagwell, they learned there would be a second position to fill. Jade Piros de Carvalho, who represents the Northeast District and served as mayor for the past...
Cheney Woman, Infant Killed in New Year’s Day Crash East of Greensburg
KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. – A Cheney woman and an infant were killed when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on New Year’s Day east of Greensburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol Reports that a Kia Soul, driven by Adrienne R. Deal, 40, of Cheney, was parked in the eastbound lane of US 54 with its lights off. Officers believe the vehicle was possibly disabled.
