Butler at Georgetown odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3) Sunday. Tip from Capital One Arena is at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Butler vs. Georgetown odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Things have not gone as planned in coach Patrick Ewing’s 6th season at the helm of the Hoyas. Georgetown is on its way to once again finishing at the bottom of the Big East in 2022-23.

While Georgetown continues its struggles, the challenges are relatively new for Butler. This season has been trying as it is just 0-3 in conference play, most recently a 72-52 loss to Providence Thursday. The Bulldogs need this game if they want to be competitive in the Big East.

Butler at Georgetown odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:45 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Butler -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Georgetown +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Butler -3.5 (-110) | Georgetown +3.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Butler at Georgetown picks and predictions

Prediction

Butler 75, Georgetown 67

PASS.

Butler (-175) is not a bad number, but it is too high to make a straight wager on in this case. Georgetown is not a good team and I do not see them winning, but I would rather take the Bulldogs ATS for a better value.

BET BUTLER -3.5 (-110).

People are betting on Butler in this game and for good reason. Coach Ewing may have been a talented player at Georgetown, but the time of the Hoyas has passed and this team is not as good as they had hoped. Butler has been a steady team in the Big East despite being 0-3 so far this season but it will finally get in the win column Sunday.

BUTLER -3.5 (-110) is my favorite play in this game.

BET UNDER 144.5 (-115).

Neither of these teams is dynamic on offense. Butler is a slow-paced squad and Georgetown will not hit enough shots to push this game Over the number. Although Georgetown does not have a good defense, Butler does not have the firepower to exploit this weakness.

