Ohio State at Northwestern odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) travel to the shores of Lake Michigan to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0) Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Ohio State has 1 of the most prolific offenses in the nation (81.7 points per game) and ranks 1st in the Big Ten in offense. Brice Sensabaugh leads the team with 15.8 PPG despite coming off the bench in most games and only averaging 21 minutes. He is 1 of 4 Buckeyes averaging 10-plus points. While Ohio State is explosive, it is also balanced, and can score even when 1 of its shooters is having an off night.

Northwestern, a proverbial doormat in the Big Ten, is having a good start to its season. Led by Chase Audige with 15.3 PPG, the Wildcats will look to slow down the Buckeyes, who are a fringe top 25 team in the coach’s poll, with their elite defense, which ranks 7th in the nation allowing just 55.7 PPG.

Ohio State at Northwestern odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:48 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Ohio State -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Northwestern +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ohio State -2.5 (+100) | Northwestern +2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 136.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Ohio State at Northwestern picks and predictions

Prediction

Northwestern 74, Ohio State 70

BET NORTHWESTERN +110.

The last 2 games in this series have both gone Over the total and been Ohio State wins. This is not the same Northwestern team and playing this game in Evanston will make a difference.

Ohio State comes into this game after crushing its last 2 opponents and scoring over 90 points in both games. While this is impressive, the competition of Maine and Alabama A&M leaves a lot to be desired. Ohio State will not be able to score to its normal level in this game against a tough defense and Northwestern will win the game.

PASS.

Northwestern is 7-1 at home this season. This game will make it 8-1 so I will take the moneyline on the Wildcats rather than the spread.

BET OVER 136.5 (-110).

Ohio State averages 81.7 points per game on the season. While Northwestern will attempt to slow the game down, it will not do so enough to get this game to go Under the total.

This series has been a high-scoring affair in recent seasons with both last 2 meetings going Over 150 points. This game should be the same and I see this game getting well over the total so OVER 136.5 (-110) is my favorite play in this game.

