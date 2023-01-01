Read full article on original website
Global Lenovo Legion Y700 launch more likely as multiple country product pages for the 8-inch Android tablet spring up
Just recently, we reported on the revelation of a product page for the Legion Y700 gaming tablet turning up at Lenovo India. The page itself had little to say about the 8-inch Android slate, but it does seem to signpost an intention that Lenovo will eventually launch the Legion Y700 outside of China. The powerful gaming device was actually unleashed in February 2022, but it is currently only officially available in Lenovo’s domestic market.
CES 2023 | MediaTek Filogic Wi-Fi 7 and 6E chips pass Federated Wireless AFC system testing
Business Security Smart Home Wi-Fi 7 Laptop Desktop. Federated Wireless is a provider of "transformational" fixed and private wireless solutions, and is provisionally approved by the FCC to run the AFC system required to manage spectrum (particularly those of the 850MHz variety) access by standard-power devices such as 5G CPEs and wired (Ethernet or fiber) gateways in the 6GHz band.
OnePlus 11 rear camera specs revealed ahead of imminent launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Software. OnePlus is currently doing its best to pack every minute ahead of its 11 launch event in China full of Weibo teasers, revealing for example that the upcoming Android flagship's display will support "true LTPO 3.0" and Dolby Vision. Then again, the...
OnePlus 11 debuts as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flattened-screen flagship with Hasselblad cameras and "durable" 100W flash charging
OnePlus has finally revealed the 11 in full, albeit only to its Chinese-market audience at the start of the year as with its predecessor, the 10 Pro. On that note, the brand has now revealed that the 2 premium smartphones have very similar display specs, down to the size and resolution.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk
Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
Deal | Benibela 8-inch digital photo frame on sale for US$76, can store up to 32 GB of photos
Amazon is currently slashing 15 percent off the original $90 USD price tag of the Benibela 8-inch digital photo frame. The digital frame is designed for offices, nightstands, and wherever else you may place a regular photo frame. The manufacturer has sent us a sample for our honest impressions. Setup...
OnePlus 11R tipped to launch with OIS for 50MP main camera
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. The 11R is rumored to launch touted as the "community-designed" member of OnePlus' premium Android smartphone line-up for 2023. This may entail the inclusion of fan-favorite specs such as an IR blaster, not to mention the brand's signature Alert Slider. Now, Yogesh...
Different Samsung Galaxy S23 display specs offered by leakers as flat-screen confusion resolved with purported real S23 Ultra shot
Once again, leakers have clashed over specifications in regard to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This time around, it appears to be Ahmed Qwaider vs. TheGalox_, with the two posting similar display specification lists but with some vital differences. Qwaider was the first to post, and he also adds the word “officially” to his list, which is something of a risk if he ends up being inaccurate. According to him, the Galaxy S23 display specs are as follows:
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 photos show off all-metal chassis, USB Type-C ports, and S Pen
Leaks / Rumors Laptop Raptor Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Ultrabook. Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy S23 lineup in the first week of February. Alongside the flagship smartphones, the company is also expected to reveal the next iteration of Galaxy Books including the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.
TSMC claims to be right on track with 3nm chip production during fab expansion announcement
TSMC's most advanced market-ready 3nm node is thought to result in next-gen chips such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm and Apple's M2 Pro. Now, the semiconductor behemoth has marked what it claims as a "key milestone" in its production, with the "volume expansion" of its Fab 18 (phase 8) for the purpose at the STSP.
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch available globally as Apple Watch Ultra lookalike
The IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a similar design to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a large display, thicker watch body and an interchangeable tubular silicone strap. Also known as the DT8 Ultra Pro, the wearable has a 2.13-in (~54 mm) display with a 420 x 485 px display, surrounded by a slim bezel. You can control the device via a rotary crown and hotkey on the sides of the watch, allowing shortcuts like starting exercise.
New Garmin multisport watches with GPS and Wi-Fi leak via IMDA
New Garmin smartwatches appear to be on the way. Gadgets and Wearables recently spotted three new listings on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, a regulatory body in Singapore. The low-power devices are all described as “Multisport GPS Smartwatch (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+)”, common features for a Garmin wearable, thus giving little information about the new gadgets.
Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles
The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to come with 256 GB minimum storage option
Sometimes it is the small changes between smartphone generations that please fans the most, and it is likely this new leak from Ahmed Qwaider will make many future Samsung Galaxy S23 owners happy. It seems the South Korean manufacturer has decided to boost the minimum amount of storage available in its flagship smartphones from the 128 GB option of the Galaxy S22 series to a 256 GB option for the Galaxy S23 series.
