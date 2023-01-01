ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Lenovo Legion Y700 launch more likely as multiple country product pages for the 8-inch Android tablet spring up

Just recently, we reported on the revelation of a product page for the Legion Y700 gaming tablet turning up at Lenovo India. The page itself had little to say about the 8-inch Android slate, but it does seem to signpost an intention that Lenovo will eventually launch the Legion Y700 outside of China. The powerful gaming device was actually unleashed in February 2022, but it is currently only officially available in Lenovo’s domestic market.
CES 2023 | MediaTek Filogic Wi-Fi 7 and 6E chips pass Federated Wireless AFC system testing

Business Security Smart Home Wi-Fi 7 Laptop Desktop. Federated Wireless is a provider of "transformational" fixed and private wireless solutions, and is provisionally approved by the FCC to run the AFC system required to manage spectrum (particularly those of the 850MHz variety) access by standard-power devices such as 5G CPEs and wired (Ethernet or fiber) gateways in the 6GHz band.
OnePlus 11 rear camera specs revealed ahead of imminent launch

5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Software. OnePlus is currently doing its best to pack every minute ahead of its 11 launch event in China full of Weibo teasers, revealing for example that the upcoming Android flagship's display will support "true LTPO 3.0" and Dolby Vision. Then again, the...
Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk

Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
OnePlus 11R tipped to launch with OIS for 50MP main camera

5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. The 11R is rumored to launch touted as the "community-designed" member of OnePlus' premium Android smartphone line-up for 2023. This may entail the inclusion of fan-favorite specs such as an IR blaster, not to mention the brand's signature Alert Slider. Now, Yogesh...
Different Samsung Galaxy S23 display specs offered by leakers as flat-screen confusion resolved with purported real S23 Ultra shot

Once again, leakers have clashed over specifications in regard to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This time around, it appears to be Ahmed Qwaider vs. TheGalox_, with the two posting similar display specification lists but with some vital differences. Qwaider was the first to post, and he also adds the word “officially” to his list, which is something of a risk if he ends up being inaccurate. According to him, the Galaxy S23 display specs are as follows:
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 photos show off all-metal chassis, USB Type-C ports, and S Pen

Leaks / Rumors Laptop Raptor Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Ultrabook. Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy S23 lineup in the first week of February. Alongside the flagship smartphones, the company is also expected to reveal the next iteration of Galaxy Books including the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars

Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch available globally as Apple Watch Ultra lookalike

The IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a similar design to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a large display, thicker watch body and an interchangeable tubular silicone strap. Also known as the DT8 Ultra Pro, the wearable has a 2.13-in (~54 mm) display with a 420 x 485 px display, surrounded by a slim bezel. You can control the device via a rotary crown and hotkey on the sides of the watch, allowing shortcuts like starting exercise.
New Garmin multisport watches with GPS and Wi-Fi leak via IMDA

New Garmin smartwatches appear to be on the way. Gadgets and Wearables recently spotted three new listings on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, a regulatory body in Singapore. The low-power devices are all described as “Multisport GPS Smartwatch (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+)”, common features for a Garmin wearable, thus giving little information about the new gadgets.
Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles

The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to come with 256 GB minimum storage option

Sometimes it is the small changes between smartphone generations that please fans the most, and it is likely this new leak from Ahmed Qwaider will make many future Samsung Galaxy S23 owners happy. It seems the South Korean manufacturer has decided to boost the minimum amount of storage available in its flagship smartphones from the 128 GB option of the Galaxy S22 series to a 256 GB option for the Galaxy S23 series.

