UCLA at Washington odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The No. 8 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-0 Pac-12) travel to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2) Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UCLA at Washington odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

UCLA beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday in the 1st leg of its Washington trip, failing to cover as an 8.5-point favorite. UCLA averages 79.4 points per game, 44th in the nation and is led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. (17.2 PPG) and Jaylen Clark (6.6 rebounds per game).

Washington lost its 2nd straight game at home Friday, 80-67 to Southern California (-2.5). F Keion Brooks leads the Huskies in scoring (17.1 PPG) and rebounds (6.6 RPG).

UCLA at Washington odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:28 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): UCLA -575 (bet $575 to win $100) | Washington +390 (bet $100 to win $390)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UCLA -10.5 (-110) | Washington +10.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 138.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

UCLA at Washington picks and predictions

Prediction

UCLA 70, Washington 62

PASS.

UCLA at -575 is far too high to make a play on in this game. Adding this number to a parlay is alright, but it will still not add much value and the best thing is to just stay away entirely.

BET WASHINGTON +10.5 (-110).

Washington is the right side in this game. The Huskies will not win, but they will keep it close enough to cover the double-digit spread. UCLA will win, but it does not blow teams out and it will not do so here. Expect the Bruins to win this game by single digits so give me Washington +10.5 (-110) as my favorite play.

BET UNDER 138.5 (-110).

UCLA will attempt to get in and out of this game and finish its 2-game Washington trip with a 2-0 record. Washington will be happy to keep this game slow-paced as it is the only hope it will have to pull off the upset. This will be a low-scoring slog of a game and I do not see it hitting the Over 140.5. Take Under 138.5 (-110) in this contest.

