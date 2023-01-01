Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Ticket sales for this year’s national championship game likely to surpass last year’s
Stubhub offers tips on how to snag one of the over 8,300 tickets still available to see TCU play Georgia in the College Football National Championship.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buffalo-Cincinnati options, per ESPN's Adam Schefter: Postponement, no Pro Bowl 'bye week'
NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent told reporters Wednesday that the league hasn't ruled out a postponement of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game that was suspended Monday night when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Vincent added...
WSB Radio
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began. Even before Hamlin was carried off the field...
