Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
Burst pipes lead to two Oregon DMV locations temporarily closing

BEAVERTON, Oregon — Burst pipes have led to two DMV offices closing in the Portland metro area for several days. Both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices have significant water damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Lake Oswego location at Oswego Towne Square on Monroe...
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale

Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche

A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
