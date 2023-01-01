Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Related
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
'I haven’t been able to stop': More potent, addictive form of meth impacts Portland’s homeless population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men smoked meth out of a glass pipe on the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland's Old Town on a dry December morning. One sat in a wheelchair while the other kneeled on a piece of cardboard covered in drugs, a banana, old shoes and a green-and-black scarf.
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
kptv.com
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
kptv.com
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
Fire ravages Portland Korean Church in downtown
A 3-alarm fire raced through the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland early Tuesday evening, closing streets in the area and blocking traffic.
Town halls set on controversial Metro land swap for development
Two town halls are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5, on a controversial land swap intended to jump start additional residential construction in Tigard.
A Letter to Residents of N. and N.E. Portland from Commissioner Susheela Jayapal
Just under four years ago, I crossed the sky bridge that connects the Multnomah Building with our parking structure to start my first day as a ountycommissioner. As I looked to the west, I could see the new county courthouse - now completed - rising on the other side of the river. To the east was Mount Hood, outlined against a clear sky.
Lake Oswego, Beaverton DMVs closed due to water damage
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the offices are currently undergoing repairs.
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
Burst pipes lead to two Oregon DMV locations temporarily closing
BEAVERTON, Oregon — Burst pipes have led to two DMV offices closing in the Portland metro area for several days. Both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices have significant water damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Lake Oswego location at Oswego Towne Square on Monroe...
KGW
Multnomah County start enforcing tighter rules on food carts in 2023
Food cart owners will need to either be connected to a sewer line or more frequently dump their wastewater. Either way, there’s a cost.
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
WWEEK
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale
Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
thereflector.com
La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche
A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
Comments / 1