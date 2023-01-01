Read full article on original website
Eric Price
2d ago
regardless if person was drunk or they had medical emergency, this is VERY sad. they were a human being created in the image of God. PAULA - your comment, even if true is very unloving, uncaring to family of this person.
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Man arrested on DUII charge following deadly Highway 47 crash
A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Friday after a two-car crash on Highway 47 killed one person and injured another, authorities say.
3 hospitalized after serious 2-car crash in Hillsboro
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a "serious" two-car crash in Hillsboro Monday night, officials say.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
Source says victim's face was 'half chewed off' following attack at Oregon transit station
GRESHAM, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Gresham, Oregon responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone...
Man chewed off part of 78-year-old victim’s face during Gresham MAX station attack, police say
A 78-year-old Hillsboro man was the victim of a horrific attack at a Gresham MAX station Tuesday morning when another man allegedly chewed off his ear and part of his face, police confirmed. The mauling was so severe that first responders at the scene could see the man’s skull, police...
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
Teens Suspected of Lighting Series of Fires in Southeast Portland Indicted on Slew of Arson Charges
Three Portland teenagers suspected of starting a string of grass fires in Mt. Tabor Park this summer were indicted on a slew of charges Jan. 3 after a grand jury proceeding in late December. The three 18-year-olds—Malik Hares, Sam Perkins and Wayne Chen—were indicted on a total of 14 charges,...
Man injured after shooting at East Portland gas station; suspect arrested
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street. At about about 8:30 p.m., while the FOX 12 crew watched, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The crew called 911 and police responded right away.
Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham
A gruesome fight at the last stop of the Blue Line in Gresham left a 78-year-old man seriously injured, with his ear chewed off and his skull exposed.
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
Gresham Police Looking For Missing Woman
GRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham Police are looking for your help to find a woman believed to be missing. 22 year old Kristin Smith, who sometimes goes by the name Kristin Reedus, was last seen by her family on November 19th near Mall 205, but she hasn’t checked in with them since.
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
Police: Teenage suspects attempt to flee cannabis shop burglary in Portland
A pair of teens were arrested early New Year's Day after burglarizing a cannabis shop, according to Portland police.
NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon
On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
Driver, 21, charged with DUII after crash injures woman
A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
