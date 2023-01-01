Read full article on original website
January 14--Gospel Sing in Lyons
January 11--You're invited to a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at The Blue Marquee Theater in Lyons, Saturday Jan 14th at 7:00 with host group "Heartfelt" and special guest "The Bland Family" of Glennville. Admission is free.
Crossroads Church hosts GriefShare class for the community
Crossroads Community Church is hosting GriefShare a 13 week class to provide support and encouragement for your grief journey. The class begins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It will continued meeting on Sundays from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a total of 13 weeks.
wtoc.com
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event in Statesboro Wednesday night hopes to bring people together to remember the past and create a better future. Organizers of the event say it will be as much a conversation as a concert. They’ll have musicians, but also poets, historians, and advocates. The...
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
Happy New Year from Grice Connect!
Our team wishes you a safe, happy, and prosperous new year!. In 2023, we plan to continue our mission of keeping the people of Statesboro and Bulloch County informed and engaged with the news and community information that matters most. Since our launch, Grice Connect has built a reputation in...
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.” “When you work for […]
allongeorgia.com
Gazzie White at Emma Kelly Theater in January as Part of ONE Series
Statesboro native, Gazzie White, will be at the Averitt Center for the Arts’ Emma Kelly Theater on Friday, January 13, 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, as part of their ONE Series. The event is sponsored by Brinson, Williams, and Groomes Insurance. ONE is a series of performances highlighting...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
connectsavannah.com
Property Matters: New southside marina/restaurant, next life for Oglethorpe Speedway, Bull St. Taco expanding, City Market rebranding
Semi-trucks and forklifts are set to replace monster trucks and stock cars at the former Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler. And those planning to base a new liberal arts college in Savannah are shrugging off a minor setback after purchasing a historic downtown mansion earlier this year. Another option for waterfront dining appears to be on the way, while a popular taco spot is looking to expand. Read the latest development news in this week's Property Matters.
John Roosevelt “Jackie” Young
John R. “Jackie” Young, made his transition from his earthly home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening,, December 27, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Quincy, Gadsden County, Florida but had resided in Statesboro for the...
Franklin Toyota completes $900K remodel | Public invited to see enhancements
Franklin Toyota owners have completed a $900,000 renovation of the dealership located at 500 Commerce Drive in Statesboro. They are hosting an open house celebration on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM for customers and the public to come see all the great updates to the dealership.
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
APW to kick off its 24th year with a mega wrestling fundraiser event
On January 7th, witness the biggest fights in all of Statesboro at the APW New Years’ Fan Fest. This 24-years-running annual event promises to bring some of the best wrestlers in the APW league, such as CuJo, Fletch Malone, PG Rich, The Wolfman, Tommy Nero, the Sons of Liberty, and many more.
United Way Emergency Food and Shelter Program applications due Jan. 3
The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, is now open. Bulloch County has been awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of the award is $116,274 (Phase 39: $21,870, Phase ARPAR: $67,594 and Phase 40: $26,810).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful to host annual Bring One for the Chipper event
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power, and the City of Statesboro to host its annual Bring One for the Chipper event. This program allows citizens to dispose of their Christmas trees by recycling them. The recycled trees are then chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat.
SHS congratulates students for placing in 2023 GMEA District 1 Honor Band
Some Statesboro High School band students competed for a seat in the GMEA (Georgia Music Educators Association) District 1 Honor Band on Saturday, December 10, at South Effingham High School. These students included Spencer Boyum, Percussion; Tyler Blythe, Trumpet; Emory D’Arcangelo, Clarinet; Sean Eggleston, Tenor Saxophone; and Mason Thompson, Trumpet.
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
