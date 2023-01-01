ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

January 14--Gospel Sing in Lyons

January 11--You're invited to a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at The Blue Marquee Theater in Lyons, Saturday Jan 14th at 7:00 with host group "Heartfelt" and special guest "The Bland Family" of Glennville. Admission is free.
LYONS, GA
wtoc.com

The newest old house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Happy New Year from Grice Connect!

Our team wishes you a safe, happy, and prosperous new year!. In 2023, we plan to continue our mission of keeping the people of Statesboro and Bulloch County informed and engaged with the news and community information that matters most. Since our launch, Grice Connect has built a reputation in...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Glass recycling returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.”   “When you work for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Gazzie White at Emma Kelly Theater in January as Part of ONE Series

Statesboro native, Gazzie White, will be at the Averitt Center for the Arts’ Emma Kelly Theater on Friday, January 13, 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, as part of their ONE Series. The event is sponsored by Brinson, Williams, and Groomes Insurance. ONE is a series of performances highlighting...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history

LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
connectsavannah.com

Property Matters: New southside marina/restaurant, next life for Oglethorpe Speedway, Bull St. Taco expanding, City Market rebranding

Semi-trucks and forklifts are set to replace monster trucks and stock cars at the former Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler. And those planning to base a new liberal arts college in Savannah are shrugging off a minor setback after purchasing a historic downtown mansion earlier this year. Another option for waterfront dining appears to be on the way, while a popular taco spot is looking to expand. Read the latest development news in this week's Property Matters.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

John Roosevelt “Jackie” Young

John R. “Jackie” Young, made his transition from his earthly home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening,, December 27, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Quincy, Gadsden County, Florida but had resided in Statesboro for the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

United Way Emergency Food and Shelter Program applications due Jan. 3

The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, is now open. Bulloch County has been awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of the award is $116,274 (Phase 39: $21,870, Phase ARPAR: $67,594 and Phase 40: $26,810).
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
