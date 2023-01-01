Read full article on original website
2news.com
Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony
The Douglas County Office of Elections is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, 2023, in Gardnerville from 3 to 5 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public and offers the community an opportunity to congratulate local officials as they prepare to take office. The ceremony will commence...
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
Record-Courier
Douglas opens warming shelter
With more than 6,000 people without power as of 2 p.m. New Year’s Day, Douglas County is activating an emergency warming shelter and the Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. While restoration times for most of the outages in Carson Valley is estimated around 5 pm.,...
Record-Courier
Travel still a challenge across Douglas
The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
nnbw.com
More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City
Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying person of interest in fraud case
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that occurred in Dayton. The sheriff's office says the person of interest attempted to cash a stolen check with a possibly stolen identification at a Greater Nevada Credit Union on December 19, 2022.
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates additional warming center
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated an additional warming center amid heavy snowfall. The center is located at 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. It will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities. The county says a storm is expected to hit...
Record-Courier
Trash fees go up on Jan. 1
Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
fernleyreporter.com
Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff
Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
Boulders block traffic on U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra
KYBURZ, El Dorado County -- Traffic was stuck in both directions on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra Tuesday afternoon because of boulders blocking the roadway.Caltrans said traffic was holding in both directions just east of Kyburz. The boulders were blown up with explosives in order to facilitate the clearing of the road.At 1:30 p.m., Caltrans said the estimated time of reopening was an hour, but as of 2:36 p.m. drivers reported still being stuck and seeing other drivers out of their vehicles.By 3:05 p.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was underway as crews performed clean-up work.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
