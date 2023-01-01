Read full article on original website
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
Is Polkadot at the brink of its next bull run? These DOT metrics suggest…
Polkadot released its weekly roundup, in which CMF and MACD looked bullish. However, development activity registered a decline. On 2 January, Polkadot [DOT] published a roundup of the network’s notable announcements over the last few days. The most prominent updates included Astar Network’s integration with Coinhub, which would help Astar increase its user base.
Chainlink: This is where LINK could be headed despite its 2022 achievements
Chainlink [LINK] posted a new update that highlighted its achievements through 2022, which reflected how far the network has evolved in a year. One of which was Chainlink Oracle Services that supported more developers and projects than ever before. Furthermore, the update enabled more than $6.9 trillion in transaction value in 2022.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market
High-net-worth individuals are planning to put money into the real estate, tech, and health care sectors in 2023. The 1,200 ultra-high-net-worth members of the Tiger 21 network, comprising entrepreneurs, investors, and executives, are “wealth preservers,” in the words of Michael Sonnenfeldt, the organization’s chairman. Worth a collective $130 billion, this ultrarich group knows better than most how to hang onto their immense assets.
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
A 'volatility event' will plunge the stock market to new lows in the next 6 months, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is poised to plunge to new lows in the first half of 2023, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. Stockton told CNBC on Tuesday that a "volatility event" could send the VIX soaring to 50. "The seasonal influences are sort of petering off here in terms of...
Here’s how Convex Finance [CVX] plans to change its staking game in 2023
Convex Finance announced changes to its staking rewards. CVX on-chain status was filled with ups and downs. As part of its 2023 reforms, Convex Finance [CVX] announced some changes to the way staking works on its protocol. In its 2 January Medium post, the Convex team noted that there were...
Time to activate your Food Lion Shop & Earn offers for January
It's time to activate your monthly Food Lion Shop & Earn offers offers for January 2023. You have until the end of January to earn your rewards and then you have until the end of February 2023 to redeem them. If you shop at Food Lion and you have not...
TRON saw neutral momentum in recent weeks, but buyers can look for a dip to…
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The high volume node at $0.053 has trapped TRON on the price charts since early December. A move above the Value Area High could initiate a rally. Bitcoin continued...
Loopring [LRC] sees increased distribution as new trading year commences
Loopring suffered a decline in TVL in 2022. LRC continues to record increased token sell-offs. As the ongoing crypto winter lingers in the new year, LRC, the native token that powers leading layer 2 zkRollup protocol Loopring, was among the top ten cryptocurrency assets by trading volume among the top 500 Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours.
Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana soars after ecosystem sees shiba inu-themed token airdrop
Solana soared as much as 20% in the past day on news of a Bonk token airdrop. After losing nearly all its value in 2022 as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed, solana ended a streak of nine consecutive losses. The Bonk airdrop is likely being used for Solana-based non-fungible tokens.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham flagged a 'superbubble' in asset prices and predicted a historic market crash. Here are his 8 best quotes of 2022.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham rattled Wall Street last year by sounding the alarm on a "superbubble" in asset prices, and predicting it would end with an epic market crash. The market historian and GMO cofounder also trashed bitcoin, warned of a global slump in house prices, and urged investors not...
SushiSwap abandons new project and sets sights on fresh goals: What’s going on?
SushiSwap abandoned its lending protocols and will focus on other areas for growth. The activity on the protocol declined, leading to plummeting revenue. In a 2 January development, SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] CTO stated that they would be abandoning their lending protocol, Kashi, in Q1. They would also halt additional developments on their token launchpad, MISO.
SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] head chef Jared Grey proposes new tokenomics
SushiSwap’s tokenomics is to go through a redesigning process soon. The changes will focus on promoting decentralization and incentivizing liquidity. SushiSwap CEO Jared Grey has indicated that the decentralized exchange’s token economy, or tokenomics, may undergo a comprehensive redesign soon. Grey, who is also known as the “head chef” of the DEX, recently tweeted a proposal that outlined the elements of the new token model.
Arbitrum outperforms Optimism in this key area; can OP stay true to its name?
Optimism’s TVL and revenue declined, though the gas fees used on the platform increased. The velocity and network growth of Optimism plummeted. According to a tweet on 1 January, it was observed that Arbitrum managed to out-compete other L2s, such as Polygon and Optimism in terms of TVL. However, Optimism still managed to dominate the L2 space in other areas.
Can Polygon’s growing ecosystem keep MATIC holders warm this crypto winter?
Polygon witnesses significant growth in its Defi and NFT space. According to new data posted by Polygon, the layer 2 solution was observed to be improving its presence in the DeFi space. This was indicated by the number of liquid staking derivates on the Polygon network which grew significantly over the last year.
Bitget introduces MegaSwap for a multi-chain Defi trading experience with security
The transcend of Web2 to Web3 has hooked a lot of users, especially those who are considering decentralization as a game changer in the financial arena. The shift from the traditional centralized version of the internet has given ultimate power to a few conglomerates to run and control the system.
Could this latest Ethereum development impact the price of ETH? Details inside
Ethereum recently saw a dip in the transaction volume on its mainnet. Ethereum price has, however, shown no signs of impact from the latest development. In recent weeks, the price of Ethereum [ETH] has been moving, at most, sideways. Of course, given that the cryptocurrency market witnessed a dip, this wasn’t exclusive to it alone.
