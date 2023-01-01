Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
NFL announces Lions-Packers Week 18 game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday
(WXYZ) — The Lions' playoff hopes may come down to the final NFL game of the season as the league announced Monday that Detroit's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has been selected for Sunday Night Football. The primetime game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' win over Vikings in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers demolished the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field to even the team’s record at 8-8 and create a scenario in which a win over the Detroit Lions next Sunday night will clinch a playoff berth. Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ 41-17...
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game
In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
