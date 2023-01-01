ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game

In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy