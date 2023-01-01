ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

First Born: Musicians with Birthdays on New Year’s Day

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqTOo_0k0M0Zq200

January 1 marks a new year, a fresh start, a hopeful set of goals, and endless possibilities. It also means a new batch of musicians could be entering into the world as we type.

Here’s a big happy birthday and happy New Year to a bunch of first-born musicians, welcomed into the world on the first day of a new year.

1. Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest

Born on the first day of a new decade, Richie Faulkner welcomed 1980 with a cry. Little did he know then, he would be shredding alongside the legendary Judas Priest as the replacement for guitarist K. K. Downing.

2. Joseph “Grandmaster Flash” Saddler of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Before he was Grandmaster Flash, he was born Joseph Saddler on this day in 1958. His interest in DJing was sparked early on as his father was an avid record collector. It wasn’t long before he would be pioneering a style and technique all his won.

3. Andy Gill of Gang of Four

As everyone was welcoming in 1956, 1956 welcomed into the world, Andy Gill. The Gang of Four rocker would pioneer a distinct guitar sound that made popular ’80s rock hits like “At Home He’s a Tourist,” “Damaged Goods,” “Anthrax,” and “I Love a Man in a Uniform.”

He passed away in 2020, exactly a month after his 64th birthday.

4. Milton “Bags” Jackson

Jazz vibraphonist Milton “Bags” Jackson was born on the first day of 1923. Jackson’s music would be defined by his swinging solos and fondness for the twelve-bar blues. He passed away in 1999 but would have been celebrating his 100th birthday today.

5. Milo Aukerman of the Descendents

Before he was an on-and-off lead singer for the punk rock band, the Descendants, Milo Aukerman was a New Year’s Day baby of 1963. In his youth, he bounced between his love of molecular biology and music, choosing the latter to become a pioneering voice in pop-punk.

6. Morgan Fisher of Mott The Hoople

Morgan Fisher was born on this day in 1950, having no idea he would become the vibrant keys behind the famed British glam rock band Mott the Hoople.

7. Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish

The first day of 1942 welcomed Joe McDonald, the soon-to-be frontman and namesake of the ’60s psych-rock band, Country Joe and the Fish. A cult favorite now, they were permanent fixtures in the rock scene, then performing at Woodstock and Monterey Pop.

8. Brody Dalle of The Distillers

On this day in 1979, the future founder and frontwoman of the punk rock band, The Distillers, Brody Dalle entered the world.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023 is Tonight

Miley Cyrus’ highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve Party airs tonight. Ring in the New Year and usher out the old with Cyrus and her many friends, including the most famous godmother in the world: co-host Dolly Parton. “NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and more are...
American Songwriter

Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
American Songwriter

King Calaway on Steve Miller Band’s Influence

King Calaway will share the stage with Steve Miller Band’s Steve Miller Saturday night (Dec. 31), during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS. Ahead of the festivities, King Calaway sat down with American Songwriter to share the band’s influence, discuss their latest track—fittingly titled “I’m Feelin’ Good (Steve Miller Band)”—and detail what it’s like working with Zac Brown as producer.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Skrillex Teases First Solo Album in Nine Years, Shares New Track “Rumble”

A new year means new music from Skrillex. The EDM artist recently teased that his first solo project in nearly a decade could be dropping in 2023. Hinting at the news on social media, the trailblazing electronic producer – born Sonny Moore – shared a post and video clip on the first day of the new year. Vaguely captioned “QFF/DGTC 23,” fans seemed to widely understand the acronyms as album names expected to drop in 2023.
American Songwriter

20 Landmark Albums Turning 50 in 2023

Little did artists know then, but the year 1973 would give birth to some of modern day’s most influential works. It was a year that saw unprecedented amounts of experimental prog-rock releases, impressive debuts, unforgettable follow-ups, and overall landmark albums. Now, those albums are celebrating their golden anniversary. Here...
American Songwriter

Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89

Canadian music icon, Ian Tyson, died on Thursday (Dec. 29) at the age of 89. His family confirmed the news of his passing in an official press release. It stated he passed away from ongoing health complications after having spent his final days at his southern Alberta ranch. Tyson was...
American Songwriter

5 Striking Live Moments in Honor of Hank Williams

There is no name in country music more legendary than Hank Williams. A singer/songwriter armed with a distinctly plucky tenor and a chest heavy with heartsick songs, Williams became a trailblazing figure in contemporary country music. He was a star that burned brighter than most, if only for a short while.
American Songwriter

Miley Cyrus Adds David Byrne to New Year’s Eve Bash

David Byrne is the latest name to be added to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve bash. The ex-Talking Heads frontman joins previously announced guests Latto and Sia. Elsewhere on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party are Rae Sremmurd, rock outfit Liily, and singer-songwriter Fletcher. The show will also feature Saturday Night Live cast members, Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.
American Songwriter

Exclusive Premiere: Fantastic Negrito Shares Single, “Highest Bidder”(Reimagined Acoustic Version) Along with New Music Video

Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist, Fantastic Negrito, is premiering his latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Highest Bidder” (Reimagined Acoustic Version) with American Songwriter. “If you want to take your mind, body, and soul on a trip check out the reimagined recording of ‘Highest Bidder’ through the...
VIRGINIA STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Imagine Dragons

Originating from Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons has become one of the best-selling bands with recognizable hits “Thunder,” “Believer,” “Demons” and many more. They have nearly 50 awards to their name, including three American Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and several MTV Video Music Awards. Since its founding in 2008, the pop-rock band has released six studio albums, four of which have been certified platinum for sales of one million copies or more. While Imagine Dragon’s popularity is no secret, how they got the unique name remains a mystery.
American Songwriter

Listen: Loretta Lynn’s Last Recorded Message to Fans

Country icon Loretta Lynn’s final words to her fans aired at the opening of her televised celebration of life ceremony on CMT. Now, that message has been shared for everyone to look back on and remember the legend lost in 2022. In her final message, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter”...
American Songwriter

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Talks Recording New Solo Album: “It’s Almost Ready to Go”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi recently reflected on 2022 and revealed his plans for the new year, an agenda that could involve a new solo album. In a New Year’s message to fans shared on his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, Iommi recalled, “It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway.” In the video, the heavy metal artist revealed, “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy