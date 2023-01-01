ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

David
2d ago

Yes how dare he say anything about illegal imagration! Where does he think he is... America?????😔😔😔

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Will Shaver to miss remainder of 2022-2023 season

On Monday night, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced some unfortunate news regarding redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver. A few weeks back, redshirt freshman Will Shaver suffered a broken bone in his foot. At the time, it was unclear as to how long Shaver would be sidelined, but now we officially have more details.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier enters the Transfer Portal

NC State Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has entered the Transfer Portal. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023

More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
RALEIGH, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC

