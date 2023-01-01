Read full article on original website
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to improved playoff seed positioning
The San Francisco 49ers control the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Holding onto that spot would guarantee head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad two home playoff games, assuming they win their first matchup in the Wildcard round. If the season ended today, that would mean round three against the Seattle Seahawks, the division foe the 49ers swept during the regular season but put up a fight in Week 15.
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
Fans React To Klay Thompson Masterclass In 2OT Win Over Hawks: "The Disrespect Ends Here"
Klay Thompson led the Warriors to a sensational 2OT win over the Atlanta Hawks, dropping a vintage 50-point performance.
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
Jordan Poole snubbed Draymond Green while answering a question after a recent Warriors win.
'Prayers to Damar Hamlin': How OSU football reacted to the Bills safety's cardiac arrest
The football world stopped Monday night during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game. During the first quarter of Monday Night Football, Bills safety Damar Hamiln tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who then fell on him. Hamlin stood up after the play before collapsing seconds later. Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin for several minutes with an automatic defibrillator on the side before an ambulance came onto the field to take the safety to a...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) live game updates thread.
NECN
Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field
A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
In defense of the losing streak
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, the only newsletter willing to go to extreme lengths to play devil's advocate in defense of the Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’m going to try my best to convince you that the sky falling might actually be good for the people on the ground. The Titans are in an awful...
FOX Sports
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes 2nd operation on ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second operation on his injured right ankle but is still expected to recover by the start of the offseason program. The Niners said Saturday that Lance needed the additional surgery to remove hardware placed in the...
FOX Sports
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
Yardbarker
Why Rapoport believes 49ers' Kyle Shanahan deserves Coach of the Year consideration
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has done a phenomenal job this season, guiding his team to a 12-4 record, winning nine consecutive games, winning the NFC West, and clinching a playoff spot despite losing two starting quarterbacks—Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Aside from what fans hope was...
NECN
Should Patriots' Offense Get More Aggressive Vs. Dolphins With Season on the Line?
FOXBORO -- One of the favorite adages for Bill Belichick's teams over the years has been, "You have to first learn how not to lose before you can win." The idea is self-explanatory: Don't blow it for yourself. Winning can't happen until that seemingly-simple approach is executed first. The 2022...
Yardbarker
Top 49ers Players vs Raiders in Important Close Win
The San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a close overtime matchup. This win required all the top 49ers players to step up and secure the victory. The 49ers have won nine games in a row, the first time since 1997. This win also puts them in the number two seed with one more game left in the regular season. Here are the top 49ers players against the Raiders.
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield to Serve Two-Game Suspension
St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
