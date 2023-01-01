Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court
Jerry West once scouted Gary Payton when he was in college and his behavior on the court caused the legendary Laker to leave.
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole was on one after he was helped up by an attractive fan sitting courtside.
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."
LeBron James once admitted that he is one of the cheapest players in the NBA.
An Attractive Blonde Woman Shoots Her Shot With Steven Adams During A Live Game: "She Wanted A Piece Of The Aquaman!"
An attractive blonde Grizzlies fan at their game against the Kings put up a poster asking big man Steven Adams to meet her under the mistletoe.
Terrence Ross Reveals Why LeBron James Was Pissed Off With The Orlando Magic Bench
Terrence Ross revealed what happened during the bench altercation between LeBron James and the youngsters on the Orlando Magic.
Michael Jordan Said He Would Have Never Returned To Basketball In 1995 If The Baseball Strike Hadn't Happened
Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 to play baseball. He would eventually return to the NBA and win more championships but he once said he wouldn't have come back if not for a strike.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Isiah Thomas thinks the Malice at the Palace wouldn't happen if he was coaching the Indiana Pacers - "There wouldn't have been no Malice at the Palace if I was coaching that team"
Thomas says that he still knew the Pacers better than their head coach Rick Carlisle, and that he wouldn't have had his starters on the court when the incident took place
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
“There’s no improvement” - Eric Gordon calls out his Houston Rockets teammates
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon states the team has shown no improvement this season as they sit dead last in the Western Conference.
Davidson's Stephen Curry Was Double-Teamed For An Entire Game, Scored 0 Points While His Team Won By 30: "I’ve Stood In The Corner For 25 Seconds Every Time"
Stephen Curry was once held to 0 points during a college game but his team still ended up winning by 30.
Rip Hamilton Once Shared How Michael Jordan Roasted His Own Teammates For Asking To Be On The Jordan Brand: "My Sneakers Are For All-Stars"
Former NBA player Rip Hamilton shared how Michael Jordan roasted his own teammates on the Washington Wizards.
Shaquille O'Neal Demands Answers After Seeing Ranking Of The Greatest Dunkers Ever
Shaquille O'Neal sparks debate after calling out greatest dunkers ranking.
Iman Shumpert Thinks Scottie Pippen Didn't Win The DPOY Award Because Everybody Was Busy Watching Michael Jordan
Iman Shumpert thinks that Scottie Pippen never won the Defensive Player of the Year award because everyone was too busy watching Michael Jordan.
Kyrie Irving Opened Up On His Epic Putback Dunk Against The Spurs: "Getting Tired Of People Downplaying My Athleticism"
Kyrie Irving gave his take on his putback slam against the San Antonio Spurs, calling out the people that doubt his athletic ability.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Comments / 0