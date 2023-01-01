ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
The Exponent

At least they're Brees fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — David Tidmore wants Drew Brees to succeed any day but Monday. The class of 2017 LSU alumnus traveled from Dallas with former classmate Anthony Hernandez. Closer than Purdue but still 700 miles from Baton Rouge, the two were a pair of many LSU fans who poured into Orlando before the Citrus Bowl and packed their pep rally at the Pointe as the sea of gold and black trickled out.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The top single-game scoring performances in Bucks history

With his 55-point performance Tuesday in a win over the Washington Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo reached rare air with a new career high and only one Milwaukee Bucks player remaining ahead of him in single-game scoring. These are the best single-game performances on the docket, featuring a lot of Giannis, and a lot of Kareem. But neither perches at the very top. ...
