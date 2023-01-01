Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
At least they're Brees fans
ORLANDO, Fla. — David Tidmore wants Drew Brees to succeed any day but Monday. The class of 2017 LSU alumnus traveled from Dallas with former classmate Anthony Hernandez. Closer than Purdue but still 700 miles from Baton Rouge, the two were a pair of many LSU fans who poured into Orlando before the Citrus Bowl and packed their pep rally at the Pointe as the sea of gold and black trickled out.
Kingsbury: Murray 'probably' won't be back to open next season
A day after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had surgery to repair his torn right ACL, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the quarterback "probably" won't be back for the start of the 2023 season.
KJ Bolden and Stacy Gage Name Their Top Schools and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like KJ Bolden, Stacy Gage, and more!
Miami Hurricanes announce plans for 7-story football operations center
The Miami Hurricanes intend to be the next Florida program to build a football operations center. The Hurricanes announced Wednesday that they plan to build what they call a “forever home” for the program: a seven-story, 172,000-square-foot palace on campus. The expected cost and projected timeline were not...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates in lead-up to national title game
The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a wild win over Ohio State on Saturday, but the victory did include several players getting banged up. With less than a week to go before Georgia faces off with TCU for the national title, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the players in question.
The top single-game scoring performances in Bucks history
With his 55-point performance Tuesday in a win over the Washington Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo reached rare air with a new career high and only one Milwaukee Bucks player remaining ahead of him in single-game scoring. These are the best single-game performances on the docket, featuring a lot of Giannis, and a lot of Kareem. But neither perches at the very top. ...
