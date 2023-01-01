ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program

Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTAJ

Forecast for the Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM/AP) — It’s the big day — Penn State is playing Utah in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET, and at that time, California will be seeing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s. Heading deeper into the game, there may be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English

Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
elisportsnetwork.com

Penn State's Rose Bowl win: A sign of Big Ten supremacy ahead?

Over $2 million and counting has been donated to a GoFundMe for Damar Hamlin’s charity after Hamlin’s injury during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy