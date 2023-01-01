Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
Cam Rising, Utah’s star quarterback, went down after taking a hard hit in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. He left the game shortly thereafter, seeing backup Bryson Barnes enter the game in relief. This is the 2nd straight season that Rising has exited the Rose Bowl with an...
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Utah after two seasons. Bumphis has yet to say where he is headed but going back to his alma mater at Mississippi State seems to make the most sense and was first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
No. 11 Penn State needed their defense to take over one last time this season in the 2023 Rose Bowl against No. 8 Utah. They did that and more as the Nittany Lions’ defense dominated the talented offense of the Utes, winning the Rose Bowl 35-21. The Nittany Lions...
Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM/AP) — It’s the big day — Penn State is playing Utah in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET, and at that time, California will be seeing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s. Heading deeper into the game, there may be […]
PASADENA, Calif. — The Penn State Nittany Lions are only a day away from the Rose Bowl game, and before the big showdown, they are having fun with the media and teammates. There are plenty of activities and for some local Nittany Lions it's an experience they will never forget.
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
Over $2 million and counting has been donated to a GoFundMe for Damar Hamlin’s charity after Hamlin’s injury during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
