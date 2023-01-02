ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gas leak likely caused explosion that destroyed 2 Port Richmond row homes

By Kyw Staff, Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwoWu_0k0LxJOX00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two row homes in Port Richmond were destroyed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Investigators believe a gas leak caused the explosion.

Officials responded to the scene — on Miller Street, near Samuels Playground — around 3 a.m. Two row homes were completely obliterated and others were damaged, leaving several people displaced.

No one was killed in the blast. At least five people were injured in the collapse, one of them critically, and they are being treated at the hospital. Two of the survivors were able to escape the rubble on their own, while one was digging out of the debris when fire crews arrived.

“Honestly, I thought a car went into a house ’cause that’s how bad the house shook,” said Lauren Boothman, who was in her neighboring home during the blast.

She went outside and had no idea what was going on, but she smelled gas. “It was so bad. I could smell it from my window before I came outside.”

Boothman said the scene was very overwhelming for her and her neighbors.

“My neighbor came out and ran down the street just to see what was going on — came back very emotional. It was just, like, the houses were gone. The roof, the beam, were just in the middle of the street,” she said.

American Red Cross responders were on the scene working alongside city and fire officials, supporting residents with blankets and other amenities at the Bernard Samuel Recreation Center near Gaul and East Tioga streets.

Houses across the street are boarded up, as the windows were blown out by the force of the blast. Debris, like broken glass and pieces of roofing and wood, littered the sidewalk, even a half-block away.

Fencing has been erected around the scene, and there was construction equipment ready to move what was left of the two row houses.

Residents of nearby damaged homes are still waiting to hear when it is safe to go back inside.

PGW said it is cooperating with investigators.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Utility: No gas leaks found near blast that leveled 3 homes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Utility officials say they found no natural gas leaks in the vicinity of an explosion that left three homes destroyed in a northeast Philadelphia neighborhood and sent five people to hospitals a few hours into the new year. Officials from Philadelphia Gas Works spoke to more than 100 people at a meeting […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA

Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jalopnik

Somehow, A Driver Flipped His Car Inside of a Car Wash

If you’re taking your car through an automatic car wash, you have to accept that the process probably isn’t going to be great for your paint. It’s also possible you might worry about scratching a wheel. Then there’s using a car wash in the winter, when you might consider being careful on the way to, since it’s possible for the water to freeze and make the exit a bit dangerous. But have you ever worried about your car rolling on its side and trapping you inside for over an hour? We certainly haven’t. Until now.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania distributes $15M for red-light enforcement

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) grants to 36 safety projects in 32 municipalities statewide. Fines from red-light violations at 36 intersections in Philadelphia fund the ARLE program that aims to improve safety at intersections where data shows red-light running has been an issue. Under […] The post Pennsylvania distributes $15M for red-light enforcement appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy