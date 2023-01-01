Read full article on original website
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
Trump won't be able to terminate the US Constitution but a Republican-led effort to rewrite it continues
Both sides of the long-running debate over a potential Article V Constitutional convention are ready to square off again in 2023.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Robin Vos' testimony to the Jan. 6 committee reveals he had 10 phone calls with Trump after the 2020 election
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former President Donald Trump spoke by phone 10 times in the two years following the 2020 presidential election as Trump and his allies launched a baseless effort to persuade legislative leaders in battleground states where he lost to sow doubt in or overturn the election result.
GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
Republican lawmakers say GOP voters are shifting away from former President Trump because of widespread doubt he can win a general election in 2024. They say the disappointing results of the 2022 midterm elections, in which several high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates lost key races, reenforced the view that Trump doesn’t appeal to independent and moderate GOP…
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump. The committee’s time officially ends Tuesday when the...
Donald Trump Speaks Out on Republican 'Turmoil'
A rift between Trump and Mitch McConnell has been growing, with the former president recently saying the veteran Republican "blew the midterms and everyone despises him."
January 6 committee warns White House it can’t ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden’s White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it “would do its...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when the...
Hakeem Jeffries to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is expected to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress as the 118th Congress convenes in Washington. The New York Democrat will almost certainly lead the minority party, once the prolonged floor fight for House speaker comes to a conclusion. He would succeed Nancy Pelosi, who served as speaker in the prior session of Congress when Democrats were in the majority. In addition to being the first Black lawmaker to attain such a position, he also would be the first person voted to lead House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II.
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
New documents detail Sen. Ron Johnson asking about electors
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released documents from the House Jan. 6 committee show that the former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman testified that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spoke to him weeks before Joe Biden assumed the presidency about having the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature, rather than voters, choose Wisconsin’s presidential electors. Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that he has no recollection of the conversation with Andrew Hitt and accused the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection of attempting to “smear” him by selectively releasing text messages. Hitt, who resigned as state party GOP chairman in July 2021, testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Feb. 22. The transcript of his interview was released on Monday.
Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for Republicans
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said that another run by former President Trump for the White House is the “worst scenario” for the GOP as he considers his own run for the Republican presidential nomination in the new year. Hutchinson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that he would not rule…
Trump Rallies Behind Another Doomed Republican
Kevin McCarthy is having a rough go of it in his quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. He didn’t come anywhere close to getting the votes he needed on the first or second ballots cast on Tuesday, and drifted even further away from the gavel on the third. McCarthy is desperate for help, which is why it was a little curious that Donald Trump, who has endorsed McCarthy for the role, didn’t try to rally support publicly as his top lackey in the House took L after L. He finally did so on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO...
Mexico’s Supreme Court elects 1st female chief justice
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has elected the female chief justice in its history. Justice Norma Lucía Piña was sworn in for her four-year term at the head of the 11-member court, pledging to maintain the independence of the country’s highest court. As chief justice, Piña will also head the entire judicial branch. The 6-5 vote by her fellow ministers Monday came despite pressure by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the ministers. López Obrador had backed another female justice, Yasmín Esquivel, for the top post. But reports emerged recently that Justice Esquivel may have plagiarized an academic paper to get her bachelor’s degree.
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation. Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November’s Group of 20 summit.
